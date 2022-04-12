Nan Whaley
Age: 46
Education: BA, University of Dayton; MPA, Wright State University
Occupation: Former mayor of Dayton
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I’m running for governor because I believe Ohio deserves better. For essentially 30 years, we’ve had one–party rule in our state and, during that time, we’ve watched as Ohio has fallen further and further behind. Our only path forward is a total overhaul – and that’s what I am proposing.
My message is pretty simple: I want your pay to go up, your bills to go down, and your government to work for you. That includes raising wages for all Ohioans and investing in the clean energy jobs of the future; creating a universal, high quality preschool program like we did in Dayton; and cracking down on corruption so that we can restore public trust.
This is how we make Ohio a place where one good job is enough, where every community is safe and healthy, and where your kids and grandkids have real opportunities. This is personal for me: I grew up working class and know that Ohio should be focused on supporting families, not just wealthy special interests.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
1. Clean up corruption in our state government: To make Ohio a place we can all be proud of, we must restore trust in our government. Despite facing a $60 million bribery scheme, we have seen no effort at reform. I’ll create a public accountability commission to investigate corruption, invest in agencies tasked with enforcing ethics, and close dark money loopholes. My full plan to address the HB 6 scandal and return a code of ethics to our state government is at nanwhaley.com/ethics.
2. Raise wages for all Ohioans: As governor, I’ll fight to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, invest in small businesses, only give incentives to companies that support workers, and prioritize clean energy jobs. This is how we make Ohio a place where every family can thrive. My full plan is at nanwhaley.com/jobs.
3. Make Ohio more affordable for working families: In Dayton, we passed universal preschool for every 3- and 4-year-old – if we can do it in Dayton, we can do it across Ohio. I will also invest in making community colleges and trade schools more affordable so our kids can get the skills they need to get ahead. Finally, I will work to address the soaring cost of prescription drugs by fining companies that unfairly raise prices and cap out–of–pocket monthly insulin costs at $30.
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
My goal is to make Ohio a place where every family can thrive, but to do that we need a state government that is looking out for everyday folks, not just special interests and wealthy donors.
The FBI has called the Ohio Statehouse the most corrupt in the country due to the $60 million bribery scheme connected to the former Republican House speaker, Gov. Mike DeWine, and other state leaders. Step one is to clean up this corruption and restore public trust in our government.
By focusing on helping Ohio communities – instead of lining lobbyists’ pockets – we can make real improvements across our state. That includes raising wages, investing in small businesses, strengthening our schools, and lowering prescription drug costs. That’s all doable if we come together and demand change and accountability.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
Ohio is at a crossroads. We can continue to fall further behind, or we can chart a new path forward. I’m ready to get to work to turn our state around and make sure that everyone, no matter where they live, has a real shot at opportunity. I hope you’ll join me.