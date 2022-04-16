CIRCLEVILLE — Eight candidates are vying for the Republican Party’s nomination for U.S. Senate in Ohio.
The candidates are Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken, and J.D. Vance. Voters can choose one of the eight candidates who will then run against the Republican nominee, who will be chosen by Democrat voters in the primary. The Democratic candidates appeared in the April 5 edition of The Herald.
Those candidates are Morgan Harper, Traci (TJ) Johnson, Tim Ryan, and LaShondra Tinsley.
The primary election is being held on May 3. Polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The registration deadline for the primary is April 4.
Early voting is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., now through April 22. The following week, April 25 through April 29, it moves from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 30, 1 to 5 p.m. on May 1, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 2. Polls are open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Anyone with questions can contact the Pickaway County Board of Elections at 740-474-1100, or at the office, 141 West Main Street, Suite 800, Circleville.
The Herald sent a candidate questionnaire to all candidates; after contacting the Ohio GOP to get contact information and making calls and multiple emails to each candidate’s campaign, The Herald received responses only from Dolan, Timken and Vance. Their responses are below, unedited for content.