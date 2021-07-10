Know your candidates Republican Primary for OH-15: Bob Peterson

Bob Peterson, 59, has a Bachelor’s Degree in agriculture from The Ohio State University. He is a farmer, small business owner and state senator. Describe what is motivating you to seek office: As a former county commissioner, Ohio Farm Bureau President and current state legislator, service to my community has always been an integral part of my life. More specifically though, the birth of my first grandchild, Maria, in January has motivated me to do all I can to secure a strong future for our country. When I look at what is happening in Washington; defunding the police, open border policies, rampant inflation and more, I shudder to think of the devastating impact this radical Biden and Pelosi agenda will have on our children and grandchildren. I’m motivated to fight for the country I love and to preserve the conservative values we cherish so my granddaughter, and your grandchildren, can grow up in a country where they succeed or fail based on their own choices, not the will of the government. Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election: The three most important issues facing our country are security, the economy and our children’s education. We must take action to secure our border, as well as maintain safety in our communities. President Trump had solved our crisis at the southern border, but in only a few short months, Joe Biden has opened the flood gates by welcoming illegal immigrants by the thousands along with the drugs, human trafficking and violent crime epidemics they bring. We are a nation that welcomes immigrants willing to work hard and share in our American dream, but we’re also a nation of laws, and we must ensure that those wanting to come, do so legally. Additionally, we need to be defending, not defunding, our police. The riots and anti-police rhetoric we’ve seen across the country in recent months are unacceptable. Our men and women in blue put on their uniforms each day to protect us and we must make sure that they, in turn, are protected as well. The economy of the United States under President Trump was the greatest economy the world has ever seen. Now, a combination of government overreach and Nancy Pelosi’s leftist agenda has ground our economy to a screeching halt. So many small businesses were decimated by restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic and, just as they begin to rebuild, the federal government has hamstrung their labor pool by incentivizing people to not work. Inflation has also become an untenable problem under Joe Biden. Just last year, a gallon of gas cost less than $2. Now we’re seeing prices well over $3 across Ohio! These same trends are visible in the price of lumber and most other goods. We have to get our country back to work, bring rising commodity prices down, and support our small businesses in order to reclaim the booming economy of the Trump Administration. Our children are our nation’s most valuable resource, and it cannot be overstated how important it is that we educate and raise them to be the best citizens they can be. Currently, however, left-wing ideologues are attempting to indoctrinate our youth with patently false versions of American history and unfathomable visions of human biology. Critical Race Theory has been around since the 1970s as a fringe, and incorrect, telling of our nation’s history. Recently though, it has been snuck into the curriculums of our schools by those who seek to rewrite history and pursue radical policies based on outright lies. This has to stop. We must insist that our children be taught the facts about American history without them being brainwashed by bad actors. Additionally, the health and safety of girls and young women are being ignored in favor of fake scientific theories of gender. We cannot allow grown men with bad intentions to threaten our girls in bathrooms, locker rooms or other private areas because of an arbitrarily determined gender identity with no basis in science. We also must support our female athletes by not allowing boys to compete against them in sports. These athletes work incredibly hard at their respective sports and their accomplishments should not be overshadowed by a boy seeking to gain a competitive advantage. If elected, what are your goals for your term? If elected, I plan to work for and represent the entirety of this district, from the most rural portions to the biggest urban sprawl. I currently represent a 10-county district in the Ohio Senate, and during this campaign, I’ve been to all 12 counties of the 15th District more times than any other candidate in the race. I’m a farmer and businessman who understands the meaning and value of hard work. I plan to bring that hard-working mentality to a Congress sorely lacking in the values you and I hold dear. I plan to work on securing our southern border, revitalizing our economy and reigning in Nancy Pelosi’s socialist, out-of-touch agenda. I will be a tireless advocate for our police officers and first responders, and I won’t allow radical interest groups to influence the way we raise our children. If elected, I will make sure Central Ohio’s voice is heard loudly in Washington and that we won’t stand for Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi or anyone else telling us our way of life is wrong. Do you have any additional comments or a message to relay to the public? I’m an eighth generation family farmer and the fourth generation of Peterson’s to farm in Central Ohio. I’ve lived here my entire life, raised my family here and I care deeply about the people and the success of this region. I’m running a local, grassroots campaign, free from the grasp of Washington insiders. My campaign has been endorsed by over 100 current and former elected officials from the district, including nearly every elected official in Pickaway County. I’m a commonsense Conservative with a 100 percent pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-police and pro-business voting record. Additionally, I’ve received the highest rating of any candidate in this race from the American Conservative Union and I’m the only candidate endorsed by Ohio Right to Life. I’ve had the honor of representing Pickaway County in the Ohio Senate for nearly a decade and I look forward to continuing my service to this county and Central Ohio in Washington.
Know your candidates Republican Primary for OH-15: Bob Peterson
