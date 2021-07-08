Know your candidates Republican Primary for OH-15: Mike Carey

Mike Carey, 50, has a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The Ohio State University and an Associates Degree in economics from the Mairon Military Institute. He is the vice president of government affairs for the American Consolidated Natural Resources. Describe what is motivating you to seek office: First and foremost, I want to say how honored I am to have President Trump’s endorsement. Pickaway County overwhelmingly supported President Trump and wants a congressman who will fight for them the way he did. That’s why I’m running. We need more fighters in Washington and less career politicians. I grew up in this district. I know the people, the communities and I share their values. I want to fight for them against this radical Democrat agenda that is emptying our wallets and destroying the great economy that President Trump built. I’ve been fighting radical left-wing policies my entire career and working to protect American energy jobs. I fought against the Obama-Biden war on coal, and I worked with the Trump Administration to roll back overreaching, job-destroying regulations. If Republican voters support me on Aug. 3, I will fight for them; I will work tirelessly to return jobs and prosperity to our district while supporting policies that reflect their values; and together we will keep this seat in November and again in 2022. Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election: 1. Economy — We have the blueprint to build a booming economy. President Trump handed it to us. Lowering taxes, cutting red tape, demanding fair trade deals, investing in our military and making America energy independent. We had record low unemployment, higher wages, stellar GDP growth, consumer confidence at all-time highs, the best markets in history, and list goes on. Now, the Biden-Harris Administration and their extreme left wing allies in Congress are reversing those policies, bending the knee to China and threatening our children and grandchildren’s economic future with $6 trillion in proposed new spending in their first 100 days. The consequences are dire. Inflation is speeding up and consumer prices are rising at the fastest rate since 2008. Just look at gas prices today compared to a year ago — they’ve skyrocketed. And after a year of fighting for survival in 2020, small businesses are now struggling to hire and keep their doors open because COVID expanded unemployment benefits are disincentivizing work. President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed was a historic success. Everyone who wants vaccinated is now able to. Restricting our economy any longer due to COVID is unacceptable. It’s time to stop reckless Democrat spending and get our economy back to work. Democrats lied to us by claiming their outrageous funding bills were about fighting the pandemic or building infrastructure. The truth is these bills only set aside a fraction for those purposes. What is the rest for? Well, instead of funding the most high-speed broadband projects, roads and bridges as possible, Democrats are funding their radical agenda to create more government dependence and less American independence. This can’t continue. Let’s get back to the policies that work and be both responsible and transparent with our spending. 2. Security — As our Constitution states, it is the responsibility of Congress to provide for the common defense of our nation, and I will fight like hell to ensure we do. Unfortunately, Congressional Democrats and the Biden-Harris Administration have refused to. Whether it is demonizing our police, cutting military budgets, weakening our foreign policy or refusing to secure our border, America is less safe under Democrat control. The Biden Border Crisis must be taken seriously and it must be solved. Border apprehensions are at a 20-year high while deportations are at the lowest level on record. This is the direct result of the policies and rhetoric of Joe Biden and his absent “border czar,” Kamala Harris. We must get tough on illegal immigration again and finish the wall! We must also always support our military and back the blue. 3. Education — This nation was founded on freedom and the belief that all men and women are created equal. We should not be teaching our children to hate America or to oppose one another based on race or gender. We may not be perfect, but our history proves that we are the greatest nation on the planet. The government should not be pushing “critical race theory” in our schools and we absolutely should not be funding it. I will fight to stop this revisionist history and toxic ideology from infiltrating our schools. Let’s get back to teaching our children how to think, not what to think. If elected, what are your goals for your term? 1. First thing’s first, I will fight back against the radical policies that the Democrats want to implement. From socialist spending, increasing taxes, over regulating our businesses, upending education, and demonizing our first responders, the Democrats are out of control. I will stand strong with fellow conservatives in the House and make sure that Republicans take back the majority in 2022. 2. After taking back the House, as a member of the new Republican majority, I will lead the charge to get back to the America First agenda and stand strong on my conservative values. I believe that we, as Republicans, must enter into a new Contract with America, the way Newt Gingrich and the Republicans did in 1994. Some of the things I’d like to see in a new Contract with America include another balanced budget amendment, tax relief for American families and small businesses, eliminating Obamacare once and for all, and regulatory reform. Do you have any additional comments or a message to relay to the public? As President Trump’s endorsed candidate, I promise to always fight for our communities and to put America First. As a veteran, I will always defend our Constitution, especially our Second Amendment rights. As a Christian and father, I will never cower from my pro-life beliefs. And as a conservative, I will always stand strong on my principals.
Know your candidates Republican Primary for OH-15: Mike Carey
