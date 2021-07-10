Know your candidates Republican Primary for OH-15: Omar Tarazi

Omar Tarazi, 42, earned his J.D. Cum Laude University of Dayton School of Law and a Bachelor’s in Business Administration. He works as an attorney. Describe what is motivating you to seek office: Servant leadership is engrained into our family. We raised three Eagle Scouts and a fourth is almost finished as well. It is what drives me as an attorney and what led me to serve my community on Hilliard City Council. Washington is nuts because establishment candidates go there to serve themselves and special interest groups. The incompetence at the federal level is putting everything we are building on the local level at risk, and I am not going to accept that. I am running because I am a principled conservative who will put our nation and the people of my district first, and I will fight for the reforms to rebalance the system so it works fairly for everyone. Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election: Stop runaway federal spending and hold all interests accountable, and bring investments to our farmers and rural communities to help them innovate and adopt better farming practices Stop federal money from going to support radical ideologies such as Radical Race Theory and the institutions that push for them. We must expand school choice. Immigration reform that puts our national economic interests first, is humane, and secures our borders. If elected, what are your goals for your term? In the first year being in the minority party, we will have very little room to bring actual policy changes. So my goal for the first year will be to first, advocate against the radical ideology and runaway spending of the Democrats. Second, build the working relationships and the alliances so that when we take back Congress in 2022 we will be able to start passing our policy priorities. Third, to the degree the democrats are going to pass spending anyway, work to get those monies to flow to my district. Do you have any additional comments or a message to relay to the public? This election is extremely important. There are many establishment candidates in this race. I am the only one candidate who is a principled conservative servant leader, who actually lives in the district, is pro-life and supports the Second Amendment, and who will do everything possible to represent your interests in Washington. Please vote for me, Omar Tarazi, on Aug. 3.
Know your candidates Republican Primary for OH-15: Omar Tarazi
Omar Tarazi, 42, earned his J.D. Cum Laude University of Dayton School of Law and a Bachelor’s in Business Administration. He works as an attorney.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
Servant leadership is engrained into our family. We raised three Eagle Scouts and a fourth is almost finished as well. It is what drives me as an attorney and what led me to serve my community on Hilliard City Council.
Washington is nuts because establishment candidates go there to serve themselves and special interest groups. The incompetence at the federal level is putting everything we are building on the local level at risk, and I am not going to accept that. I am running because I am a principled conservative who will put our nation and the people of my district first, and I will fight for the reforms to rebalance the system so it works fairly for everyone.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
Stop runaway federal spending and hold all interests accountable, and bring investments to our farmers and rural communities to help them innovate and adopt better farming practices
Stop federal money from going to support radical ideologies such as Radical Race Theory and the institutions that push for them. We must expand school choice.
Immigration reform that puts our national economic interests first, is humane, and secures our borders.
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
In the first year being in the minority party, we will have very little room to bring actual policy changes. So my goal for the first year will be to first, advocate against the radical ideology and runaway spending of the Democrats.
Second, build the working relationships and the alliances so that when we take back Congress in 2022 we will be able to start passing our policy priorities. Third, to the degree the democrats are going to pass spending anyway, work to get those monies to flow to my district.
Do you have any additional comments or a message to relay to the public?
This election is extremely important. There are many establishment candidates in this race. I am the only one candidate who is a principled conservative servant leader, who actually lives in the district, is pro-life and supports the Second Amendment, and who will do everything possible to represent your interests in Washington. Please vote for me, Omar Tarazi, on Aug. 3.