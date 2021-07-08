Know your candidates Republican Primary for OH-15: Ron Hood

Ron Hood, 52, has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from The Ohio State University and is currently a communications executive. Describe what is motivating you to seek office: I’m running for office because people in our district need a voice against the radical left-wing agenda sweeping through Washington D.C. It’s time we had somebody fighting for the values of our community, and more importantly, fighting for the future of our children. Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election: There are way more than three important issues that will need to be discussed this election, but first on that list will be getting America open again. Out-of-touch politicians in D.C. have waged a war on small, family-run, businesses. They shut them down, limited their ability to operate and now they are paying their employees not to go back to work. It seems like almost every-day I hear another story of a staple of someone’s community having to make the hard decision to close their doors. Another top issue is safety, the numbers don’t lie, violent crime is on the rise, for months, America’s streets have been under attack by lawless mobs who have looted businesses and burned down entire communities. At the same time, national Democrats are waging a war on our police, treating them like criminals and openly working to defund and kill their jobs. I will fight to put an end to this madness. Perhaps most important though is stopping the far-left agenda sweeping our country. We have public schools promoting segregation and labeling children as “good or bad” people based on the color of their skin, promoting what can only be described as racist indoctrination. At the same time, the Biden Administration nominated a self-admitted gun-grabber to the ATF, a man who hasn’t hid that his intention is to confiscate guns from law-abiding citizens, even if he has to throw them in jail to do it. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, we’re also facing job-killing schemes like the “Green New Deal,” and Bernie Sander’s “Medicare-for-all.” The far left is forcing its agenda down the throat of our community and it is time to fight back. If elected, what are your goals for your term? My goal is simple, to promote and advance pro-America, pro-business, pro-second amendment, pro-family and pro-life legislation.
Know your candidates Republican Primary for OH-15: Ron Hood
Ron Hood, 52, has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from The Ohio State University and is currently a communications executive.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I’m running for office because people in our district need a voice against the radical left-wing agenda sweeping through Washington D.C. It’s time we had somebody fighting for the values of our community, and more importantly, fighting for the future of our children.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
There are way more than three important issues that will need to be discussed this election, but first on that list will be getting America open again. Out-of-touch politicians in D.C. have waged a war on small, family-run, businesses. They shut them down, limited their ability to operate and now they are paying their employees not to go back to work. It seems like almost every-day I hear another story of a staple of someone’s community having to make the hard decision to close their doors.
Another top issue is safety, the numbers don’t lie, violent crime is on the rise, for months, America’s streets have been under attack by lawless mobs who have looted businesses and burned down entire communities. At the same time, national Democrats are waging a war on our police, treating them like criminals and openly working to defund and kill their jobs. I will fight to put an end to this madness.
Perhaps most important though is stopping the far-left agenda sweeping our country. We have public schools promoting segregation and labeling children as “good or bad” people based on the color of their skin, promoting what can only be described as racist indoctrination.
At the same time, the Biden Administration nominated a self-admitted gun-grabber to the ATF, a man who hasn’t hid that his intention is to confiscate guns from law-abiding citizens, even if he has to throw them in jail to do it. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, we’re also facing job-killing schemes like the “Green New Deal,” and Bernie Sander’s “Medicare-for-all.” The far left is forcing its agenda down the throat of our community and it is time to fight back.
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
My goal is simple, to promote and advance pro-America, pro-business, pro-second amendment, pro-family and pro-life legislation.