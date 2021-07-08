Know your candidates Republican Primary for OH-15: Stephanie Kunze

Stephanie Kunze, 51, has a Bachelors Degree in English from Indiana University and currently is an Ohio State Senator for the 16th district. Describe what is motivating you to seek office: We live in the greatest country ever imagined. The American Dream is alive and well and has done more to lift people out of poverty than any other nation in the history of the world. My grandmother came to this country legally as a young girl. Her parents were full of hopes and dreams for future generations. I am grateful to be that future generation, running for Congress to ensure others those opportunities. Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election: I believe defending our constitutional rights, providing security for families and being a fighter for those who do not have a voice or are underrepresented in D.C. are three issues I deem most important that are facing our country. I believe in defending our country from Democrat overreach and have voted in support of a Resolution as State Senator to urge the US Congress not to adopt HR1. It is a sweeping federal bill that would usurp the power of states to conduct elections as they see fit, against the intentions of our nation’s founders. I will work to rein in uncontrolled spending. Our national security is at risk when we owe more than the entire value of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the US. This level of debt is a matter of national security and countries that do not support America’s way of life are working to undermine our position as world leader. I believe we must work together to solve the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border by enforcing our immigration laws to eliminate the risk of those who seek to do us harm. We must also stop the inflow of illegal drugs, which are destroying the lives of our loved ones and our communities for a generation. I will also continue to be a voice for the fight against infant mortality, maternal morbidity and mortality and human trafficking. I am a strong advocate for policies promoting women in the workplace, women entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses, as well as programs that empower women to seek and hold elective office. If elected, what are your goals for your term? As your voice in Congress, my goals include serving all 12 counties throughout the 15th District, sending Nancy Pelosi into retirement as we take back the House in 2022, and defending our democracy from Democrat overreach. Do you have any additional comments or a message to relay to the public? I have a proven track record of leading on economic recovery, investing in Ohio’s future to reduce the alarming rate of infant mortality and have sponsored laws to support survivors of abuse, human trafficking and domestic violence to help survivors restore their lives and dignity. I am the only candidate in this race who has been battle tested in tough elections and am ready to take on the Democrats and hold this seat as Republicans work to take back the majority in 2022. I believe America’s best days lie ahead and I am dedicated to serving you each day to ensure we are creating policies that allow our country to be a place of opportunity for all. I respectfully ask for and would be humbled by your vote.
Know your candidates Republican Primary for OH-15: Stephanie Kunze
Stephanie Kunze, 51, has a Bachelors Degree in English from Indiana University and currently is an Ohio State Senator for the 16th district.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
We live in the greatest country ever imagined. The American Dream is alive and well and has done more to lift people out of poverty than any other nation in the history of the world. My grandmother came to this country legally as a young girl. Her parents were full of hopes and dreams for future generations. I am grateful to be that future generation, running for Congress to ensure others those opportunities.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
I believe defending our constitutional rights, providing security for families and being a fighter for those who do not have a voice or are underrepresented in D.C. are three issues I deem most important that are facing our country.
I believe in defending our country from Democrat overreach and have voted in support of a Resolution as State Senator to urge the US Congress not to adopt HR1. It is a sweeping federal bill that would usurp the power of states to conduct elections as they see fit, against the intentions of our nation’s founders.
I will work to rein in uncontrolled spending. Our national security is at risk when we owe more than the entire value of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the US. This level of debt is a matter of national security and countries that do not support America’s way of life are working to undermine our position as world leader.
I believe we must work together to solve the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border by enforcing our immigration laws to eliminate the risk of those who seek to do us harm. We must also stop the inflow of illegal drugs, which are destroying the lives of our loved ones and our communities for a generation.
I will also continue to be a voice for the fight against infant mortality, maternal morbidity and mortality and human trafficking. I am a strong advocate for policies promoting women in the workplace, women entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses, as well as programs that empower women to seek and hold elective office.
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
As your voice in Congress, my goals include serving all 12 counties throughout the 15th District, sending Nancy Pelosi into retirement as we take back the House in 2022, and defending our democracy from Democrat overreach.
Do you have any additional comments or a message to relay to the public?
I have a proven track record of leading on economic recovery, investing in Ohio’s future to reduce the alarming rate of infant mortality and have sponsored laws to support survivors of abuse, human trafficking and domestic violence to help survivors restore their lives and dignity.
I am the only candidate in this race who has been battle tested in tough elections and am ready to take on the Democrats and hold this seat as Republicans work to take back the majority in 2022. I believe America’s best days lie ahead and I am dedicated to serving you each day to ensure we are creating policies that allow our country to be a place of opportunity for all. I respectfully ask for and would be humbled by your vote.