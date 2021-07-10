Know your candidates Republican Primary for OH-15: Tom Hwang

Tom Hwang, 66, is a graduate of Waverly High School, Stanford University with a Bachelor’s in biology, The Ohio State University with a Bachelors in mathematics and physics and the University of Maryland with a Master’s Degree in physics. He is the owner of the Virtues Golf Course (formerly the Longaberger Golf Course). Describe what is motivating you to seek office: I have been politically active in pushing policies that people care about and feel I would get a better hearing if I were in Congress instead of a private citizen. For example, I have pushed for elimination of the sales tax on the first $5,000 on a used car. Transportation is a necessity. Many areas do not have access to buses, ubers or taxis. We don’t tax other necessities like groceries or medicine, why tax cheap used cars ? Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election: 1. Stop the Democrats. The democrats are spending this country into oblivion. They must be stopped. 2. Stop the Democrats. The democrats have caused total chaos at the border by refusing to finish the border wall and their non-enforcement of our immigration laws. 3. Stop the Democrats. Their imposition of Critical Race Theory on our society is ruining our children’s education, and is an assault on our nation’s core beliefs of fairness and equality for all. If elected, what are your goals for your term? I would like to bring creative new ideas forward. 1. Regarding Cyber Terrorism. I suggest a new government agency that inspects our critical infrastructure that makes sure their defenses against cyber terrorism is up to standards, sort of like the USDA inspects meat processing and livestock. Plus an offensive program to find and punish cyber terrorists would be a good start to prevention of this crime. 2. Partial loan guarantees for Appalachian investments. Full loan guarantees are an invitation for fraud and abuse like the four billion wasted on Solyndra. But partial guarantees can lower risk for the investor and thereby lower the cost of capital, but still force free market discipline (or having skin in the game) regarding new investments. This was the model used when JP Morgan took over Bear Sterns and Washington Mutual. The Federal Reserve guaranteed some of the losses and JP Morgan brought additional capital and management expertise to the table and eventually profited greatly. 3. Complete the border wall and enforce immigration laws. Under President Trump, immigration was reduced and as a result, wages for U.S. citizens rose — in particular for the working class and especially for Blacks and Hispanics. This was a good result. We simply must finish building the border wall and enforce the immigration laws already on the books. 4. Increase availability of rural broadband. My golf course the Virtues was severely hampered by a 10-megabit pipe until just two years ago. Rural broadband is an infrastructure must if we are to develop the full potential of our rural areas. 5. Promote Senator Bill Cassidy’s healthcare reform. It is long, complex, but full of free market based solutions that would keep the quality of healthcare at reduced cost. Do you have any additional comments or a message to relay to the public? Things may look really bad with Biden, Pelosi and Schumer in control of the government. But I believe the American people are much more good than bad and when given low taxes, less regulation and individual freedom, they will make the right choices to make themselves and America great again.
Know your candidates Republican Primary for OH-15: Tom Hwang
Tom Hwang, 66, is a graduate of Waverly High School, Stanford University with a Bachelor’s in biology, The Ohio State University with a Bachelors in mathematics and physics and the University of Maryland with a Master’s Degree in physics. He is the owner of the Virtues Golf Course (formerly the Longaberger Golf Course).
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I have been politically active in pushing policies that people care about and feel I would get a better hearing if I were in Congress instead of a private citizen. For example, I have pushed for elimination of the sales tax on the first $5,000 on a used car. Transportation is a necessity. Many areas do not have access to buses, ubers or taxis. We don’t tax other necessities like groceries or medicine, why tax cheap used cars ?
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
1. Stop the Democrats. The democrats are spending this country into oblivion. They must be stopped.
2. Stop the Democrats. The democrats have caused total chaos at the border by refusing to finish the border wall and their non-enforcement of our immigration laws.
3. Stop the Democrats. Their imposition of Critical Race Theory on our society is ruining our children’s education, and is an assault on our nation’s core beliefs of fairness and equality for all.
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
I would like to bring creative new ideas forward.
1. Regarding Cyber Terrorism. I suggest a new government agency that inspects our critical infrastructure that makes sure their defenses against cyber terrorism is up to standards, sort of like the USDA inspects meat processing and livestock. Plus an offensive program to find and punish cyber terrorists would be a good start to prevention of this crime.
2. Partial loan guarantees for Appalachian investments. Full loan guarantees are an invitation for fraud and abuse like the four billion wasted on Solyndra. But partial guarantees can lower risk for the investor and thereby lower the cost of capital, but still force free market discipline (or having skin in the game) regarding new investments.
This was the model used when JP Morgan took over Bear Sterns and Washington Mutual. The Federal Reserve guaranteed some of the losses and JP Morgan brought additional capital and management expertise to the table and eventually profited greatly.
3. Complete the border wall and enforce immigration laws. Under President Trump, immigration was reduced and as a result, wages for U.S. citizens rose — in particular for the working class and especially for Blacks and Hispanics. This was a good result.
We simply must finish building the border wall and enforce the immigration laws already on the books.
4. Increase availability of rural broadband. My golf course the Virtues was severely hampered by a 10-megabit pipe until just two years ago. Rural broadband is an infrastructure must if we are to develop the full potential of our rural areas.
5. Promote Senator Bill Cassidy’s healthcare reform. It is long, complex, but full of free market based solutions that would keep the quality of healthcare at reduced cost.
Do you have any additional comments or a message to relay to the public?
Things may look really bad with Biden, Pelosi and Schumer in control of the government. But I believe the American people are much more good than bad and when given low taxes, less regulation and individual freedom, they will make the right choices to make themselves and America great again.