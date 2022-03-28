CIRCLEVILLE — Two Republican candidates are vying for the Republican nomination for Ohio Secretary of State.
The candidates are John Adams and incumbent Frank LaRose. Voters can choose one of the two candidates who will then run against Democrat Chelsea Clark in November.
The Primary Election is being held on May 3. Polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The registration deadline for the Primary is April 4. Early voting begins on April 5, either by mail or in-person.
Anyone with questions can contact the Pickaway County Board of Elections at 740-474-1100, or at the office, 141 West Main Street, Suite 800, Circleville,
The Herald sent a candidate questionnaire to both candidates; their responses are below and have only be edited for style.