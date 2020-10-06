Robert B Radcliff, 58, is a graduate of Circleville High School, the Lancaster Police Academy and National Sheriffs’ Institute. He currently serves as Pickaway County Sheriff and is a member of the Democratic Party.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
Being a lifelong resident of Pickaway County and a third-generation sheriff, I want to continue to make a positive difference for the citizens I serve, and I know what it takes to keep our county safe and secure.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
1) As it has been my priority since taking office, I will continue to address the drug epidemic through a balanced approach of aggressive enforcement and raising awareness in the community.
I will continue to work collaboratively with other agencies like the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the Ohio Organized Crime Commission, the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force, and other Pickaway County law enforcement agencies, to share our resources and intelligence in these intensive investigations. I will continue working with the courts, probation, local community agencies and the Pickaway Addiction Action Coalition to provide opportunities for addiction services and alternatives for those seeking help.
2) Keeping our Children Safe at home and at school. Working closely with our school administrators to provide the personnel and innovative resources necessary to ensure their safety. Building on the strong partnerships with Haven House, Job & Family Services, and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, necessary to safeguard our children.
3) Under the current climate in law enforcement, the recruiting and training of personnel has become one of the most challenging issues confronting law enforcement. Our goal is to continue to recruit the most qualified personnel through an intense testing and interview process that ensures our continued compliance with the Ohio Collaborative guidelines. Working through the challenges of COVID, collective bargaining and budget restraints, and a dwindling pool of qualified candidates.
If elected what are your goals for your term?
I will continue to build on the goals that I started in my first two terms as your sheriff:
a) Continue to provide advanced training opportunities for personnel in all divisions of the Sheriff’s Office;
b) To provide personnel with the newest and most effective tools;
c) Continue to provide our local school districts with enhanced security, guidance and education;
d) Build on the strong partnerships created with our local villages and townships;
e) Continue to create new partnerships that enhance community policing initiatives that serve all areas of Pickaway County; and
f) Working with the Board of County Commissioners to enhance services but be economically efficient with tax dollars.
Do you have any additional comments or messages to relay to the public?
When I ran for Sheriff in 2012 after serving 32 years as a Deputy, many said I was running on my father’s record. Today, eight years later, I’m not asking for your support because of my name or my family history. I’m asking for your vote, because of my record as your Sheriff.
I have provided advanced training throughout the Sheriff’s Office (Advanced Accident Reconstruction, Polygraph, Expanded Crisis Intervention Training in all Divisions, Telecommunications Training, Emergency Medical Dispatch Training, Etc.). Invested in online training capabilities for all divisions to maintain annual training needs (RELIAS Jail Training, Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO), and Lexipol Policy Training).
Through a partnership with the Board of County Commissioners, we created a new state of the art 911 Center serving all of Pickaway County. This expanded our capabilities to provide Emergency Medical Dispatching allowing our communications officers to providing first aid direction to callers.
I established a Polygraph Unit that assists all local law enforcement agencies, saving valuable time in critical investigations. This also provides cost saving opportunities for pre-employment polygraphs because candidates can be tested at the sheriff’s office instead of being sent to a neighboring community.
I expanded our Patrol Division capabilities and K-9 program with the addition of two, one of which is an Explosives Detection K-9. Bringing our K-9 Unit to five active dogs.
Through our strong partnership in our county schools, we have been able to provide five School Resource Officers and expand our DARE Program into all county schools (public & private), which provides the enhanced security and drug education needed today. We became the first County to implement an emergency app county wide to alert all Law Enforcement of an active threat within our schools. We’ve also added Security Threat Assessment services for schools, churches, and businesses, to assist them with meeting today’s security challenges.
I have also established a Township Liaison Program, working with our Township Trustees and providing a committed Liaison Deputy to each Township. We have expanded our Township Contracts to enhance coverage and modified Village Contracts to assist in meeting budgetary needs.
I have worked closely with the Board of County Commissioners, Pickaway County Emergency Management, and their staff to enhance our capabilities and find collaborative projects that serve the citizens of Pickaway County the best, and I plan to continue to do so if re-elected.