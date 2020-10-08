Know your candidates: Shane Hoffman

Hoffman, 46, has a B.A. in English from the University Of Dayton and a master of information science from Indiana University. He currently works as a Technology Services Librarian. Describe what is motivating you to seek office: As a member of The American Solidarity Party (ASP), I subscribe to a whole-life approach to politics, which I see lacking in the two major parties. A whole-life approach means that your life matters from conception to natural death, womb to tomb. Those rights only begin with the right to be born. You also have the right to thrive afterward. Being incarcerated, informed, elderly, or having any other condition does not change this. As part of my work in libraries, I have taken a keen interest in food-insecurity and have watched our government slowly erode the supports that keep the neediest among us afloat. Before Covid-19, they were preparing to remove a potential 3+ million people from SNAP and other beneficial supports. Among those 3 million are 1.1 million children, most of whom will be removed from the Free and Reduced Price Lunch Program, taking away what may be the only decent meal they get each day. I can no longer stand idly by and watch our hard-earned money being paid out to corporations in the form of bailouts and tax breaks while the working poor have the rug yanked out from under them. Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election: The Economy. The two major parties are following flawed ideologies. They have allowed the worst parts of Capitalism to run amok. Some would correct this by running toward the same policies that are sinking much of Latin and South America into chaos. There is another way. The ASP and I will work toward an economy that puts itself in the service of the worker rather than making the worker a replaceable cog. It will be a greasy uphill roll, but we will have to break up the big banks and monopolies while creating an economy that is regional and law in preference to national. Covid-19 has shown us that having industries consolidated to the point where a problem at one plant leads to significant shortages nationwide when anything goes wrong is a national security threat. We can do this by encouraging models which have been proven to work. We will encourage Big Corporations, Cooperatives and companies with Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). By creating companies where the worker has a real and substantial interest, we can and will bring wage justice to bear as part of a plan to spread ownership in the economy to the widest number of people possible. The Safety Net. While we are reconstructing the economy in a way that makes the net less necessary, we must maintain and expand the net to help people truly recover. Aside from some problems I have already mentioned, the net acts as an inescapable snare for many. Benefits need to phase out, but they currently phase out poorly, making people choose between losing all their food and child care benefits or getting a minor raise with or without a promotion. Its not right, and it turns what should be a temporary setback into a life sentence. Some people say that “welfare” will make people lazy. I disagree. These supports should be seen as an investment in getting people back on their feet in a meaningful and permanent way. This will cost less in the long run versus pulling people back into the system because they cannot escape. Justice Reform. Justice reform begins with the economic reforms mentioned above, including the safety net. Make it less likely that people will “need” to run afoul of the law. From there we need to look at many aspects of the system. For-Profit prisons, partisan elections for judges and sheriffs, and the focus on mandatory minimum sentences over rehabilitation just to name a few. Much of law enforcement is and should be locally determined. Pickaway County’s position on Route 23’s drug and human trafficking corridors makes their policing needs very different from New York City’s needs as an international hub or from the needs of a sleepy suburban town. The federal government can help, but should not be making all the calls from several states away. Recommendations, training, research and funding when extraordinary circumstances prevent law enforcement from being able to meet the needs of their community. If elected what are your goals for your term? One of my primary goals this term would be to bring a measure of relief to working parents by investing in permanent, free, breakfast and lunch for every pre-K through 12 student in America. This may seem like a large task, but there is already movement to do this through the Covid-19 epidemic, we can make this permanent. It is a proven fact that hungry students do not fare nearly as well as their well-fed peers. I believe, and research supports that, over time, this investment can be recouped in reduced incarceration, reduced health and addiction problems, increased educational outcomes, increased productivity and so on. This is a solid investment in America’s future. Hungry kids don’t do well. Let’s give them a fighting chance. A second key area to begin building support for is the end of medical patents. The monopolies created by these patents make health care unaffordable for many citizens. Taxpayer money and charitable contributions pay over half the research companies said these patents allow them to recoup. We can replace these patents with licensing agreements. The licensing agreements may take longer to recoup investments, but they will bring the cost down and take away the incentive to buy a patent, reformulate it and then make basic drugs, like insulin, cost many times what they should. Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public? I would like to thank the people of Pickaway County, particularly the Pickaway County District Public Library for helping me get where I am today. I worked as the Technology Coordinator for the library from early 2005 until the middle of 2016. It was then director of the libraries, Jim Guenther who gave me the opportunities that led to my involvement in food insecurity advocacy and eventually to my desire to run for office. It was there that I began to develop my leadership skills through my involvement with regional and statewide library committees which introduced me to the needs of central and Southeastern Ohio. It was here that I began to change gears and not just want to provide the coolest technology gizmos to the community, but to find ways to improve the lives of those around me. I will never be able to fully repay that debt, but if entrusted by you with your seat in the United States House of Representatives, I will do my best to bring new opportunities your way. I believe the ideas listed in this forum are a way to lasting prosperity. If you agree, please remember to write-in Shane Hoffman for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District. For more information, please visit https://www.ShaneHoffmanUSA.com. Thank you, and God Bless.
