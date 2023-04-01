Know Your Candidates: Sheri Theis Sheri Theis Age: 56 Education: Graduate of Circleville High School and The Ohio State University Occupation: Local Small Business Owner — Creative Interiors Decorating What is motivating you to seek office? The desire to serve my hometown motivates me to seek office. Circleville needs people to share their time and talents in both elected offices and in volunteer positions in order for our community to thrive. Over the years since my husband Eric and I decided to raise our family here, I have volunteered in the school system, my church, youth sports leagues, and other community groups. Now that our children, Michael and Kayla, are grown, I have time to devote to City Council. What is the biggest lesson learned from your previous experience on City Council? The biggest lesson that I have learned over the last six years on Council is that by working together, members of Council, the Administration and volunteers can make a difference in our city. One example of this is the work of the Circleville Tree Commission. With the support of the City Service Department, the volunteers of the Tree Commission have planted and cared for many trees along city streets and in our parks over the last four years. We have had the pleasure of including CHS students in our planting projects and Arbor Day celebrations. Last fall I facilitated a $25,000 grant that ODNR awarded for tree planting and maintenance in 2023. The Tree Commission and the CHS FFA club will be planting 40 new trees in Barthelmas and Smith Parks in April. The grant funding will also cover the costs of watering and caring for the trees that have been planted around the city. The new trees both improve our environment and beautify Circleville. As the Council Liaison, I enjoy teaming up with the Service Department personnel and working alongside our wonderful volunteers. We are keeping Circleville green. In the last two years what do you think is something the city should have done differently or better? Communication with the public is an area in which Council can improve. The excellent coverage that we get from the Circleville Herald and the Scioto Post is much appreciated, but it still seemed that we needed to do a better job of providing information to our constituents. As Chairman of the Strategic Planning Committee, I recognized that the city’s website was not effectively serving the citizens of Circleville. Working with members of the Administration, I coordinated the upgrade and redesign of the website. City information is now more clearly organized and accessible. Citizens can easily find out about Council and our Committees, the Administration and all the departments that keep Circleville running, as well as information about our community. Contact information is listed for all officials and departments. Agendas and minutes, once approved, from Council, committee meetings and volunteer board meetings are posted to keep the public informed. A new digital recording system is being installed in Council chambers that will allow recordings of meetings to be posted on the city website, in addition to the videos of the meetings that are available on Spectrum 1021 and Circlevilletv.com. We strive to maintain transparency and the website is an excellent way to keep communication lines open with the people we serve. Articulate your thoughts on the three issues most important for this Council election: 1. Safety of our Citizens The Safety Levy will be ending next year, and Council is tasked with determining the best way to maintain the level of service that our safety forces have been providing. I hope to find an effective way for our tax dollars to support our police, fire, and emergency medical services without overburdening the citizens. 2. Street Improvements Our roadwork dollars are buying less and less each year. ODOT has helped by paving a good portion of the State Routes that run through the city, however many residential streets remain in bad shape. I would like to investigate increasing the roadwork budget to allow the Service Director to rebuild more streets each year. 3. Economic Development This year Council made a significant investment into a new Strategic Plan for Economic Development. To achieve continued prosperity, the plan needs to be implemented. It is time to build on our current successful businesses, encourage investment, and diversify the Circleville economy. What are your goals for the term? My goals for the term include managing growth of residential developments through the New Community Authority. This initiative, set up through the Strategic Planning Committee, will help the city offset the costs of new housing developments. Continuing to work with the Park Board to expand and improve parks and quality of life amenities for our citizens to enjoy is another priority. I initiated the acquisition of the new Emerine park on Corwin Street, and worked with the Mayor and the Circleville School Board for many months to make it a reality. The development of that park for the neighborhood children as well as the new section of Barthelmas Park is important to me. City Council needs to utilize our P3 Economic Development Director to develop a strategy for marketing local industrial sites. We need to build partnerships with key stakeholders to begin land development discussions. Incentives can be used to attract investors to the Historic District and continue the good work that the downtown is experiencing. The Strategic Planning committee will ensure that Downtown Redevelopment District revenues are reinvested into downtown properties. Finally, I would like to work with the City Auditor to explore the costs and benefits of using staff members versus RITA to process city income taxes. Taxpayer money may be saved by employing dedicated staff to track and process tax revenue. Additional comments or messages to relay to the public? It is an honor to serve the people of Circleville. If you have any questions or would like to share your views and concerns about our city, do not hesitate to contact me. My information is available on the new city website. I look forward to hearing from you and would appreciate your vote on May 2.
Tags
Recommended for you
Load comments