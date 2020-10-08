Brooks, 42, has a bachelor’s degree from Xavier University, a master’s degree in environmental studies from the College of Charleston, and a Juris Doctorate from Vermont Law School. She currently works as an attorney and village solicitor.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I’m in this race because I want to make a difference, and because I will bring a unique perspective to the Court. I have a deep commitment to public service and a great respect for the law. As judge, I will fight to ensure the 4th District Court is compassionate and fair, independent and free from politics. At law school graduation, I received an award, which is given to the student who best exemplifies the highest standards of competence, integrity, respect, fair-mindedness and public service. Those are the qualities we should look for in a judge, and now more than ever, we have a duty to ensure those we elect to office are ready to uphold the integrity and the duties of that office.
I work hard at my job, but I also work hard for my community. It’s one thing to say you want to help people; it’s another thing to do it, to have a record of doing it, and truly having it in your heart. My time at legal aid was about being a voice for the voiceless and giving names and stories to the unseen. I have been a guardian ad litem, representing children in abuse, custody, and divorce proceedings. I currently volunteer with legal aid clinics all over the 4th District. I offer pro bono representation to nonprofits, and I serve clients through the Ohio Attorney General’s Victim of Crime program. I’ve been a volunteer attorney mentor and a labor leader. I am on the Ross County YMCA board and volunteer with other local nonprofits as well as my church council.
My experiences, background, and work ethic demonstrate my values and commitments better than any political promise could. I look forward to serving the people in the 4th District and respectfully request your vote.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
1) Upholding the integrity of the office and promoting public confidence in the judicial system. Judicial elections are often overlooked by many voters who may not understand the position or the candidate. The judicial branch of government serves as an equal arm in the balance of power, and electing judges should be just as important as legislators and executives.
I would urge voters to look at my experience and background and how I’ve run my campaign. I do not take shortcuts, I adhere to the rules, and I want the public to be sure that regardless of your politics, you will get a fair shot if you come before me.
2) Recognizing flaws in our judicial system and being prepared to act to make correction. It is disappointing that tragedies, pandemics, and protests have led to a re-examination of many of our institutions. The courts should be part of this scrutiny, and I applaud the efforts of the Ohio Supreme Court in creating boards and commissions to improve the administration of justice. From my time as a union president to my leadership roles in the community, I am well equipped to take on a leadership position and work to improve access to justice for everyone.
3) Bringing a new perspective to the 4th District. It is important that those in leadership reflect the background and experiences of the people they serve. As a woman, a mother, and a former legal aid attorney, I will bring different experiences to the Court. As a labor leader, a mentor, and an advocate for children, families, and victims of domestic violence, I will bring a new perspective to the court. As an educator, a legal writing instructor, and mediator, I will bring new skills to the Court.
If elected what are your goals for your term?
It is my goal to administer justice fairly, impartially, thoroughly, and timely. The Court experienced a vacancy for over seven months when the judge in this seat left. I will be ready to work and I will be ready to serve.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
I have been endorsed by the Ohio AFL-CIO, the UAW Region-2B, IBEW Local 575, OAPSE/AFSCME Local 4, OCSEA/AFSCME Local 11, the Painters District Council No. 6, as well as local and statewide leaders, including Sen. Sherrod Brown, former US Congressman Zack Space, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, Athens City Law Director Lisa Eliason, Nelsonville City Auditor Taylor Sappington, and Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit. I am certified as an Advanced Family Conflict Mediator and I am the Solicitor for the Village of Beaver. I currently practice in a small family firm in Waverly, Ohio.
I met my husband, Luke Feeney, who is the Mayor of Chillicothe, when we began working together at Legal Aid. We have two children (Colin is 4; Marin is 2) who attend preschool at the Ross County YMCA. We love and serve our community — I’ve been my church council president and held leadership roles with many nonprofit boards and committees.