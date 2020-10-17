CIRCLEVILLE— Two candidates are vying for a seat on the Ohio State School Board of Education in the 10th District.
The board, made up of 11 voted members and 8 appointees by the governor, decide on policy for grade schools and hire the state superintendent. The 10th district includes the eastern half of Pickaway County in addition to other surrounding counties.
Mary Binegar and Brendan Shea are the two candidates running for the seat. The Circleville Herald sent both candidates questionnaires and their responses are listed below in full, unedited for content.