Stivers, 55, has a B.A. and M.B.A. from Ohio State University and a master’s degree from the Army War College. He is the incumbent in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District and is a member of the Republican Party.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I believe that public policy can make a tremendous difference in peoples’ lives every day, and I feel I can continue to make a difference. In the past two years, I’ve helped secure funding for grant programs that support early childhood education for children in Pickaway County, gave communities tools to combat the drug epidemic, and helped bring a state-of-the-art flight simulator to Rickenbacker to help our troops train and prepare. I believe I am, and will continue to be, an effective advocate for our communities.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
Since coming to Congress, my top priority has been jobs for Ohioans. Now, as we continue to fight against a pandemic, that’s never been more important. We’ve seen the results of Republicans’ pro-growth policies. Before the pandemic, unemployment numbers were at their lowest in 50 years. It’s those types of policies we’re going to need to get our economy back on track and get people back to work.
Second, as a Representative and as a Brigadier General in the Ohio Army National Guard, I believe it is the job of Congress to provide for our national security. That means we must stand up to China and ensure our nation is never vulnerable to their communist regime that hoarded valuable, personal protective equipment and raw materials at the beginning of the pandemic.
Lastly, as we move beyond the crisis, Congress must address the out-of-control spending in Washington and pass a balanced-budget amendment (BBA). Spending amid a crisis, like coronavirus, is one thing, but we cannot run up the tab year after year. I will continue to pursue a balanced-budget amendment and work with Republicans and Democrats to find ways to seek a compromise that involves both sides meeting in the middle to stop deficit spending and start to pay off the national debt.
If elected what are your goals for your term?
If reelected, I will continue to advocate for Pickaway County and all of Central Ohio. I will focus on our small businesses and ensuring that they have the resources they need to rebound from the pandemic and continue to create jobs for folks in Circleville, Asheville, and beyond.
A huge tool in achieving that goal is broadband access. It’s not only key in attracting new businesses, but as telehealth, remote work, and distance education have become the norm in the past year, it’s clear its key to keeping communities moving. That’s why I’ve had broadband working groups in each county I represent for several years. It’s also why I was proud to vote in favor of the appropriations package that funds programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that help get rural communities online and the CARES Act that included over $13.5 billion to get students online. I’m also the co-sponsor of a bill that would make it easier and more cost-effective to deploy broadband cables. The Broadband Conduit Deployment Act, introduced by Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-CA), would require all new federal highway projects to include “broadband conduit” — plastic pipes which house fiber-optic communications cable.
Our communities also need to be prepared for the influx of artificial technology (AI). AI has the potential to impact jobs in every sector of the economy, not just manufacturing. Jobs like insurance underwriting, even some types of litigation, could become automated with AI. That means we need to prepare now and be ahead of the curve, ensuring that people receive the job training they need to fill the jobs of the future. I’ve joined the Future of Work Caucus, a bipartisan working group that’s dedicated to finding ways to meet the challenges and the opportunities of AI. Undoubtedly, that will be the future of our economy. And if we want to have broad and sustainable growth, we must be ready.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
The most pressing problem facing the federal government is the deep political divisions and lack of civility we’re witnessing today. No party has a monopoly on good ideas, and we need to be able to work together in order to address the issues that impact our constituents’ daily lives, like health care costs and bringing jobs to our communities.
I strive to be an example of how we can all work together. Along with Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-OH), I founded the Civility and Respect Caucus which now has thirty-six members — all of whom have to join with a partner from the other side of the aisle. We work to show that its possible to disagree without being disagreeable and bring civil discourse back to Congress and to our districts by visiting each other’s districts and speaking to groups about how we can collaborate.
I then take it one step farther: every bill that I introduce has a lead Democrat co-sponsor and I build bipartisan coalitions to get them passed. I firmly believe that by building trust by working on smaller issues, we can then tackle the larger issues.