Know your candidates: Tim Schaffer
Schaffer, 57, is a Lancaster High School graduate. He has earned his B.A. in political science and communications from Mount Union College. He currently serves as state senator and is a member of the republican party.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I have dedicated my life to serving others and have the energy, experience and integrity to serve the citizens of the 20th Senate district. I have a proven track record of cutting taxes and red-tape that have crushed job growth in the past. Our jobs will not grow if business can’t expand and succeed. I have led efforts to cut taxes for families, family farms and small businesses so they can invest their savings back into their farms and businesses—and the economy.
Since my first day running for office, I pledged to defeat corruption no matter where it hides. I have demonstrated that commitment by enacting seven anti-corruption measures and removing corrupt local politicians from office. I want to continue closing the loopholes criminals use to defraud the taxpayer.
I will continue fighting for the 20th Ohio Senate district’s families, from cutting taxes, funding our schools, defeating government corruption to helping Ohioans’ and our economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
Leading Economic Recovery & Fighting for Local Jobs — I am aggressively working to reopen Ohio’s economy. I’ve helped make Ohio a top job creator, and I have experience to guide Ohio’s recovery in uncertain times. I am a strong advocate for Central-Southern Ohio, working to get our communities the resources they need to recover.
Expanding High-Speed Internet Access — Broadband internet service is the superhighway of today’s economy, but not all of Ohio has access to it. I am supporting legislation to expand high speed internet service to the state’s underserved areas, including much of the 20th Senate district.
Defeating Government Corruption – I enacted seven anti-corruption laws to remove corrupt politicians from office, prevent them from stealing taxpayer money and make them serve full prison terms. I will continue my “zero-tolerance” policy for corrupt politicians and hold them accountable.
If elected what are your goals for your term?
I want to build a brighter future for Ohio by reopening Ohio’s economy, improving our school funding system, controlling the growth of government by cutting taxes and red tape, expanding high-speed internet and eliminating government corruption.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
It is an honor to serve. Thank you for this opportunity. I pledge to do my best and continue serving you with honor, integrity and strong representation in Columbus.
