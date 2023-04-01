Know Your Candidates: Tom Spring By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter Tom Spring Age: 67 Education: Juris Doctor, Capital University Law School, Master of Arts in Public Policy and Management, The Ohio State University, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, The Ohio State University Occupation: Attorney engaged in general practice, local-government representation, and mediation. Retired township, municipal, and county administrator. Describe what is motivating you to seek office: Legislative transparency and quality of life. I would like to amend council rules to increase transparency, and to use my experience and knowledge from 20 years as the chief administrative officer of local governments to improve the quality of life in our community. Land use and parks. I would like to support implementation of the city’s land use plan to bring back neighborhood parks at Corwin-Ohio streets and Atwater Avenue, with neighborhood residents engaged in the planning, so that our children and grandchildren can once again have places within walking and bicycling distance to play. Research has shown that neighborhood parks improve the quality of life and property values. Robust parks and recreation also make communities more desirable for business owners to locate and establish residences. Downtown revitalization. I would like to apply my knowledge of downtown revitalization to address the long-ignored problems of vacant lots and empty buildings. Poor planning decisions without professional guidance have exacerbated the problem and cost the community in lost investments and economic opportunities. As a long-time member of Heritage Ohio, I am familiar with the vast resources available for historic preservation and downtown revitalization. My background as an attorney will be helpful in reading the City Code and knowing what would implement community standards and instill more community pride. What is your biggest lesson learned from your previous experience on City Council? The city needs to follow through in resolving problems. Too often, the City will know about the potential for a problem, but not do anything until it blows up, and then still do nothing. An example is a historic, architecturally significant, and structurally sound building that was destroyed in the middle of the night for a parking lot. Too often, the city has failed to enforce its codes. There is a big difference between representing our community of citizens and representing special interests. People might take more pride in the community appearance and upkeep if they knew the city had their backs in enforcing zoning, property maintenance, vacant building, demolition delay, nuisance, and other codes against the worst offenders. In the last two years, what do you think is something the city should have done differently or better? The community’s comprehensive plan states that elected officials must have the courage to make decisions consistent with the goals the citizens articulated in the plan. For too long, that hasn’t happened, and the hodge-podge development patterns tell the world that city government doesn’t have the courage to implement our community’s standards. That failure has harmed our ability to compete with other county seats and small towns for economic investments that have transformed their vitality precisely because they are committed to upholding their own community vision and standards through their plans, codes, negotiations, and incentives. Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election: A council member has one vote among seven, and council acts as a whole. With respect to legislation, there are three issues that should concern citizens: 1. Unlike many other cities, legislation does not go to council for first reading and assignment to committee. That means most of the community does not know of legislation until it shows up on an agenda for a vote. Council almost always suspends rules requiring readings on three separate days and votes on the legislation on first reading. 2. There is often no formal process giving citizens the right, either in committee, or before the full council, to testify before their representatives as to the merits or flaws of legislation. A formal process could improve the quality of local laws. 3. It has become the norm, rather than the exception, for council to approve most legislation as an emergency. Although city government has not had to deal with many natural disasters — tornadoes, fires, etc., or fiscal emergencies — council routinely passes legislation as an emergency. Regular ordinances go into effect in 30 days, giving citizens the right to seek repeal through referenda on the election ballot. Emergency clauses mean that legislation goes into effect immediately, thereby depriving citizens of their right of referendum. Whether from poor planning or disregard for the public, the city seems to pass too much unnecessary emergency legislation. If elected, what are your goals for your term? To amend council rules to give citizens full access to the text of ordinances before they come before council for a vote, to give citizens the right to testify on legislation before a vote is taken, and to end passing ordinances with emergency clauses except in real emergencies. To foster better working relationships with the county and townships and between the administration and council. During my career in public administration, I worked on several partnerships for public safety and parks and recreation that accomplished greater things for the residents of both political subdivisions than either could have accomplished working alone. Circleville needs to get with the 21st century. To generate awareness that communities that sacrifice their standards for the mighty dollar end up with a less valuable investment. Jeff Siegler, a revitalization consultant, said it best: “No person or institution ever improved from lowering standards.” Siegler notes that the idea that a city can ignore all design regulations, and then developers will flock to town to invest in real estate, is false and has never worked anywhere. Circleville officials must come to grips with the fact that ignoring community standards, plans and codes doesn’t work, and blind allegiance to a false premise does not make Circleville an exception to that rule. The idea that mediocrity, or merely good, should be acceptable insults our citizens and the pride they have in their community. Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public? Yes, I am the real conservative in the contest for council at large. In 2019, I was the only council member who voted against legislation that led to the highest income tax rate in Central Ohio. As a private citizen, I also testified against raising the permissive license plate tax. I also oppose wasteful spending. If the city stopped wasting tax dollars on duplicate services, the city could lower our income tax. For example, council rejected Pickaway County’s offer to contract for state-of-the-art dispatching by professionally trained dispatchers for $250,000 a year with a 3 percent annual increase. The rejection resulted in the city unnecessarily spending more money. The city spent $290,000 for upgrades to the dispatch center and this year appropriated more than $760,000 for six civilian dispatchers and a clerical position, compared to approximately $281,000 for the fifth year of the rejected contract plus costs of the clerical position. That means that Circleville is the only political subdivision in Pickaway County that forces its citizens to pay taxes to support two dispatch centers (a mile apart) instead of one. Testimony showed that the excuses city officials gave of discrepancies in response times, 9-1-1 problems, and accountability were bogus. In fact, most Central Ohio communities have consolidated dispatching to regional centers, gaining economies of scale with no loss in response times, and cost savings to the partnering communities. The extra hundreds of thousands of dollars could be used to hire paramedics or fund other services that produce a real return on investment or a better quality of life. Alternatively, they could be returned to taxpayers in the form of a lower income tax. Again, I am only one vote among seven. I harbor no illusion about being able to change entrenched appropriation and spending habits absent like minds. However, citizens deserve to know the facts about what the city is doing with their tax dollars and the viable options for delivering services in a cost-effective manner. email scollins@circlevilleherald.com
