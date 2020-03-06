CIRCLEVILLE — It’s a two-man race for the Republican nomination for the 15th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.
Shelby Hunt is running against incumbent Steve Stivers for the party’s nomination ahead of the November election.
Both candidates were sent a candidate questionnaire and have returned it completed. Below are both candidates’ full responses edited only for style, but otherwise left unedited.
Hunt, 52, is a small business owner and consultant with an Ohio Peace Officer Certification and education at Columbus State Community College and Ohio Dominican University.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I’m an average American trying to encourage other average Americans to get politically involved. My candidacy is grassroots-born without any establishment influence and if I can be an example to other concerned Americans, especially those of faith, to run and serve, then this campaign will be a success no matter what the outcome on primary election day.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important:
I steadfastly believe most, if not all, of the problems facing Ohio and the United States would be solved with a return to Christian values. This is the cornerstone issue of my campaign.
Secondly, the First Amendment is increasingly under attack and must be defended. The open exchange of competing ideas is essential to our constitutional republic.
Thirdly, with healthcare costs continuing to rise and outpace income for many Americans and their families, the focus needs to be philanthropic and not solely profit driven.
If elected what are your goals for your term?
If elected, I would pursue these three goals:
Healthcare: Much of the American healthcare system was built by religious institutions. I would convene religious and academic leaders to explore what can be done to give churches and academic institutions more direct control of administering philanthropic health care services with the aim at reducing costs and expanding access.
Free Speech: There is evidence of big tech collusion deplatforming or shadow-banning independent journalists and other content they deem objectionable (many from the conservative religious community).
While some may argue, tech companies are private, thus allowing them to decide who can use their systems; these online communities are the public commons of our day.
I would seek to pursue antitrust actions against tech companies as relating to this issue.
Economy: One of the biggest threats to the Ohio and National economy is the continued over-spending at the federal level, so I support a Balanced Budget Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and would work toward that end.
I also champion keeping taxes low on individuals and local businesses in combination with an Ohio/America first policy to grow local well-paying jobs. Along with that, I would also like to see an increased emphasis on vocational training to stimulate wage and job growth.
Lastly, I will work with locally-based financial institutions to explore ways to increase their role in community development, citizen financial literacy and the economic advantages of local banking.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
I am an unapologetic supporter of President Trump when it comes to the relentless attacks on him. These attacks from so-called liberals and “never-Trumpers” have been non-stop from even before his inauguration.
As the late President Ronald Reagan prophetically warned, “if fascism ever comes to America, it will come in the name of liberalism.” Sadly, I believe it is no longer “if,” it is “now.”
So, this election is an opportunity to vote in people like myself who believe in what President Trump represents and defend those ideals from within.
** ** **
Stivers, 54, has a B.A. and a M.B.A from The Ohio State University and has represented Ohio’s 15th Congressional District since 2011.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I believe that public policy can make a tremendous difference in peoples’ lives every day, and I feel I can continue to make a difference. In the past two years, I’ve helped secure funding for grant programs that support early childhood education for children in Pickaway County, gave communities tools to combat the opioid and drug epidemic and helped bring a state-of-the-art flight simulator to Rickenbacker to help our troops train and prepare. I’m proud to have been a part of enacting big legislation like the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, but I am equally proud of the impact I’ve been able to have for folks in Central Ohio, and believe I am, and will continue to be, an effective advocate for our communities.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important:
Since coming to Congress, my top priority has been to ensure that there are good paying jobs for Ohioans and a strong economy to support them. Recently, I was proud to vote in favor of the USMCA, which will help keep our economy moving and bring more companies like Sofidel to Ohio.
Second, I believe it is Congress’ job to provide for our national security. A strong military is paramount to that goal and, as a Brigadier General in the Ohio Army National Guard, I understand the necessity of ensuring our troops have the equipment they need to get the job done.
However, I believe the most important thing Congress can do to cut the deficit and national debt is to pass a Balanced Budget Amendment (BBA) to the Constitution. I have sponsored a bipartisan BBA for the last six years. I am working to reintroduce that bill. I have also led by example, returning over $1 million from my office budget over my time in Congress.
I will continue to pursue a Balanced Budget Amendment and work with Republicans and Democrats to find ways to seek a compromise that involves both sides meeting in the middle to stop deficit spending and start to pay off the national debt.
Deficit spending steals money from our children and burdens their future. We must come together to ensure a brighter future for America.
If elected what are your goals for your term?
If re-elected, I will continue to advocate for Pickaway County and all of Central Ohio. One of the most important things we must do is to keep our economy moving. I’m excited to see investors utilizing opportunity zones to bring jobs to communities in need. There are 35 projects in Central Ohio as a result. There’s a lot of exciting things happening in neighborhoods that may not have been considered before, and that’s why I was proud to cosponsor the original legislation that created opportunity zones and that was eventually included in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
In addition, technology plays an integral role in our economy, in everything from patents and intellectual property, to broadband access and artificial technology. Economic growth is going to depend on how well we can adapt to the challenges and opportunities that technology presents.
That’s why another major priority of mine is to help strengthen our patent system. Patents are an integral part of many small businesses and those entrepreneurs need to be able to protect their “next big thing.” There is a company in Central Ohio — I’m not going to name it — who has told me that if someone were to challenge one of their patents, the cost of litigation would drive them out of business. I’m working with Congressman Bill Foster (D-IL) to pass the stronger Patents Act, which would make critical reforms to protect start-ups and help ensure that Central Ohio can be as big of an innovator as Silicon Valley.
In recent years, I’ve had broadband working groups set up across the 15th District and the need is clear — broadband access is key to attracting new businesses. I was proud to vote in favor of the appropriations package that funds programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that helps get rural communities online. I’m also the cosponsor of a bill that would make it easier and more cost-effective to deploy broadband cables. The Broadband Conduit Deployment Act, introduced by Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-CA), would require all new federal highway projects to include “broadband conduit” — plastic pipes which house fiber-optic communications cable.
Our communities also need to be prepared for the influx of artificial technology (AI). AI has the potential to impacts jobs in every sector of the economy, not just manufacturing. Jobs like insurance underwriting, even some types of litigation, could become automated with AI. That means we need to prepare now and be ahead of the curve, ensuring that people receive the job training they need to fill jobs of the future. I’ve joined the Future of Work Caucus, a bipartisan working group that’s dedicated to finding ways to meet the challenges and the opportunities of AI. Undoubtedly, that will be the future of our economy and if we want to have broad and sustainable growth, we must be ready.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
The most pressing problem facing the federal government is the deep political divisions and lack of civility we’re witnessing today. No party has a monopoly on good ideas and we need to be able to work together in order to address the issues that impact our constituents’ daily lives, like health care costs and bringing jobs to our communities.
I strive to be an example of how we can all work together. Along with Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-OH), I founded the Civility and Respect Caucus which now has 36 members — all of whom have to join with a partner from the other side of the aisle. We work to show that it’s possible to disagree without being disagreeable and bring civil discourse back to Congress and to our districts by visiting each other’s districts and speaking to groups about how we can collaborate.
I then take it one step further: every bill that I introduce has a lead Democrat co-sponsor and I build bipartisan coalitions to get them passed. Just last month, a bill of mine passed the House unanimously. The PAWS for Veteran Therapy Act would help connect veterans with service dogs to treat post-traumatic stress. It has over 300 cosponsors from both sides of the aisle, and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer agreed to bring it to the floor because it has such wide bipartisan consensus. I firmly believe that by building trust by working on smaller issues, we can then tackle the larger issues.