WILLIAMSPORT — Five people are vying for three seats on the Westfall School Board.
Larry Carfrey, Judy Cook, Casey Pringle, Mark Ruff and Zachary Ruoff are all on the ballot set to be voted upon on Nov. 5. Cook, Ruoff, and Ruff are incumbents.
Candidates were mailed, to their address listed with the Board of Elections, a questionnaire which was the exact same for each candidate. Carfrey responded to the The Circleville Herald’s candidate questionnaire but The Herald inadvertently omitted Carfrey’s responses from the story. Below are his full responses edited only to fix spelling and grammar errors and for style and unedited for content.
Larry Carfery:
Carfrey, 63, is a graduate of Westfall High School and is currently Senior Large Scale Project Manager at Jess Howard Electrical.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I love the children of Westfall and I want them to have the finest education available. I also want them to have experiences they will remember for a lifetime in a safe environment.
What makes you feel that you’re the best candidate for the position?
I have the most experience of all the candidates. I have served 12 years on the Westfall School Board of Education, of which I have been the president or vice president on four or more occasions. During my tenure I have served on all the relevant committees such as finance, facilities, personnel and most importantly student achievement.
Facilities construction is my expertise. I have managed large-scale projects at Westfall since 2004. Currently I have been a project manager or an MEP coordinator for over 38 new school buildings. I have managed over one billion dollar’s worth of projects in my career. To date I have received every award that is available through the Ohio School Boards Association. Most specifically in 2017, I received the highest honor of the Central District of Ohio’s Most Outstanding Board Member of the Year. I feel that I have extensive knowledge of all phases of participating on the Westfall Local School District Board of Education.
I would like to point out that I am the only person in the district that attends the meetings and workshops consistently. In my 12 years on the board I missed one meeting due to a scheduled surgery. In my opinion if you are elected to represent the public you should be in attendance and be able to vote without having to abstain. I have no conflicts with any issues in the district. I do not have any relatives or siblings enrolled in the district. However, I consider all the children mine and treat them all as if they were.
Articulate your thoughts on three issues you deem most important and why?
1. Providing a superior education with an emphasis on having fun and creating positive memories. I want my kids to be the best they can be so that in life after school they are not just competing, they are winning in the job markets or whatever they pursue.
When we have 17 million in the savings account and we’re receiving grad levels on our report card, that shows our return on investment is horrible. This aligns with the children not having fun and creating positive memories. I want Westfall to be remembered in their minds as the best part of their life, with specific examples of being loved, fed and nurtured in a safe environment.
2. Creating a state-of-the-art complex with air condition, a large media center, a common cafeteria and new science labs. Air condition the high school and middle school will provide a more comfort controlled environment that clinical studies will demonstrate more retention from the material versus thinking how hot it is and we have to get out of here. A common cafeteria would allow you to eat without disrupting the P.E. classes at the middle school. The science labs are needed because we do not have the proper labs to work with the students. This is also an area that we continually do poorly on the state report card.
3. Athletics need a total rebuild. The reason why is simple. The table of organization just isn’t working. When parents have issues, it’s impossible to follow the chain of command. I am very concerned about participation numbers in athletics. To get these numbers up we must do away with pay-to-play. We are one of the wealthiest districts in the state and we keep hounding parents for more money. There are a lot of students not participating in extracurricular activities because they can’t afford it. There are some that would say there are other ways that they could raise money such as scholarships. However, my experience has been that the children don’t want to look like beggars and reflect that they are in a poor economic status. This whole issue needs jump-started and is a direct coalition to children having fun, positive memories.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
I would appreciate your vote in the November election. I know that everyone thinks that when they get on the board they control what happens in the district. Nothing is further from the truth. You are only 20 percent of the board and you must work as a team. That being said, I would like to tell you what a vote for me would guarantee. I will never vote for pay-to-play. I will never vote to raise meal prices. I will always vote and be an advocate for an instructional leader. I will continue to be a support of an armed deputy to be on our property whenever school is in session. I will always be transparent and available. Lastly, I will always, without question love your children as my own.
In closing, I will challenge you to not look at the pictures of the board or who is my friend but simply look at the portfolios of the candidates. Really look and see who has put in the time and ask yourself who I would want to look after my children.
Editor’s note: The other candidate responses appeared in the Oct. 25 edition of The Circleville Herald and online at: www.circlevilleherald.com/news/know-your-candidates-westfall-school-board/article_b513b55c-8fc0-52b9-9ba7-5201a308bd0e.html