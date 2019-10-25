WILLIAMSPORT — Five people are vying for three seats on the Westfall School Board.
Larry Carfrey, Judy Cook, Casey Pringle, Mark Ruff and Zachary Ruoff are all on the ballot set to be voted upon on Nov. 5. Cook, Ruoff, and Ruff are incumbents.
Candidates were mailed, to their address listed with the Board of Elections, a questionnaire which was the exact same for each candidate. Carfrey and Ruoff did not respond to the The Circleville Herald’s candidate questionnaire. Below are the other three candidates full responses edited only to fix spelling and grammar errors and for style and unedited for content.
Judy Cook:
Cook is a graduate of Unioto High School and a retired teacher with a bachelors and masters degree in education.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I would like to continue working on behalf of the Westfall community to further student education while spending our money wisely.
What makes you feel like you’re the best candidate for the position?
I became a member of the Westfall community in 1970. I have been employed in the Westfall Local School District as a teacher, coach, advisor, and Westfall School Board member since 1979. I understand the values of our Westfall community members. But most of all, I am an advocate for our children. I believe that we need to provide the best education to our students that we can afford. Education is a child’s future. Education is our community and nation’s future.
What three issues do you deem to be most important and why?
Safety, achievement and facilities are three areas of importance. Children need to be able to function and get along in this world. A child begins this process at home. He/she then takes the next step by coming to school. A child needs to be in a safe environment. He/she needs the core classes of reading, math, science and social studies. Schools need to teach the whole child, and that is where life skills, the arts, and healthy living come in. Each child needs opportunities and experiences that go beyond the classroom; extracurriculars, clubs, field trips, etc. Facilities need to be maintained and upgraded so that each child can learn, grow and blossom. When a child/graduate leaves the doors of Westfall we want them to excel in the world.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
I would appreciate your vote. Thank you. Go Mustangs!
Casey Pringle:
Pringle, 46, has a masters of science and bachelors of science from West Virginia University and is a health and safety environmental manager at Valero Renewal Fuels.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
The Westfall community has been great to me and my family. Westfall is a special place with wonderful people and I have always been impressed at the sense of community that is displayed throughout this school district. Not being in any one city and being as spread out as the district is, it is amazing to witness the support given by the communities throughout our district. Westfall has great potential in the coming years and I would like to do my part to help our schools fulfill their mission statement.
What makes you feel like you’re the best candidate for the position?
I feel that my education and experience as an environmental health and safety manager has prepared me for this role in a variety of ways that include organizational skills, policy interpretation and execution, leading compliance initiatives, risk mitigation and training. Desired success for all the kids in the district motivates me to become the best candidate for Westfall Board of Education. I am running for Westfall Board of Education so that I can serve our kids and see them all succeed.
Articulate your thoughts on three issues you deem most important and why:
1. Safety and security of all the kids in the school district: Sadly, the world is a different place than the one I grew up in. Safety is always a priority for our kids, teachers, and school staff. As a Safety Manager I understand different levels of security and protection. I want to be a part of providing the solutions and ensuring that the appropriate safety and securities are in place, so that our schools are safe from external and internal threats. Keeping kids safe is more than making sure the doors are locked, we also must ensure that bullying is kept out of our schools and our kids are going to a place that is safe and protected. I never had to worry when I went to school, it was a place I knew that I was safe and I want all the kids in our community to have the same feelings.
2. Accountability of our school district at all levels to our kids, parents, teachers and community: Each community is closely tied with their schools, and they tend to represent each other equally. Great communities are typically defined by great schools. Westfall has a mission to serve the children, the parents, and the community as a whole. I feel that the school district should be more transparent in regards to accomplishments and plans when goals are not met. We need to improve our communication with respect to our strategic planning and our performance indicators. We need to communicate the goals and how we hope to achieve these goals. As a school board we are also accountable to our teachers and school staff to make sure we are doing the things we need to put them in a position that the desired success is attainable. There are always a lot of things going on “behind the scenes” but some of these things need to be brought out in the open to assure we are doing the things we need to do to accomplish our mission.
3. Teacher growth and retention: Great schools would not be great without exceptional teachers. I’m 46 years old and there are still teachers and coaches from elementary school throughout college that had a tremendous impact in making me a better person in the classroom and in life. Great teachers will teach beyond the standardized tests because there is more to teaching than this. I have been so impressed with some of the teachers that I have met at Westfall both through my children and events related to the school. For a district its size, Westfall has been tremendously blessed with some amazing teachers. The challenge for any district will always be keeping these teachers and allowing them to influence the next generation of teachers, so that our kids have the opportunity for continued growth over the years.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
I appreciate your time in reading this and getting to know me. My sincere desire is to serve our kids and our community and I hope you will give me the chance by voting for Casey Pringle for the Westfall Local Schools Board of Education.
Mark Ruff:
Ruff, 46, is a Westfall High School and Ohio State University graduate and is currently self employed at Ruff Farms/Ruff Ag Services.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
As a parent and former educator, I understand the value of a good public education. Serving on the school board has allowed me to serve students and the community over the past several years.
What makes you feel like you’re the best candidate for the position?
I bring educational experience, business experience and leadership to our school board. I work well with the other four school board members and our superintendent and treasurer to set police and provide visioning leadership.
What three issues do you deem most important and why?
1. Student safety is always of the highest concern.
2. Providing effective educational opportunities for all children, irregardless of their academic level or abilities and focus on their academic, social and emotional needs.
3. Maintain and improve our facilities to meet current needs and future needs of our kids and community.