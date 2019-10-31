AMANDA— The Amanda Clearcreek School District has an income tax levy on the ballot for voters this election.
The levy, a two percent income tax levy is a 15-year levy. It will generate about $3.2 million per year for the district. A yes vote on the issue votes to approve the tax, a no vote would deny it.
J.B. Dick, superintendent, said the district needs to pass the levy, which is something he’s been trying to make happen since he took over the role in 2017 after a previous stint.
“This is very vital to the district,” he said. “I’ve done nothing but try to pass a levy since I got here. We’ve been forced to cut and we’ve taken a five-year levy and stretched it for four more years.”
If the levy doesn’t pass, Dick said the district needs to cut about $3 million from the budget and that all sports, clubs and extracurricular activities will be cut and the district would close the kindergarten through second grade building and move those students to the main building.
“We’re cutting not just athletics and clubs, it also affects academics,” he added. “We’ll have larger classes and fewer electives if the levy doesn’t pass. I can’t think of a student that won’t be affected in some way. It’ll be different for every student.”
There has been some misinformation on the levy, including incorrect reports that the staff of the kindergarten through second grade building would be eliminated. However, that is incorrect, according to Dick.
“They’ll be moved to the other building,” Dick concluded. “There are still students to teach.”