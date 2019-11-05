CIRCLEVILLE — After more than 70 years, the body of a Chillicothe Korean War veteran will be laid to rest near his hometown.
A motorcade bringing Army Cpl. Robert L. Bray’s remains home was seen traveling near Circleville Monday afternoon. Bray was killed during the Korean War, and was unaccounted for until June 6 of this year.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, in the summer of 1950, Bray was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Regiment, fighting against members of the Korean People’s Army.
On July 20, 1950, he was reported missing in action in the vicinity of Taejon, South Korea. Absent of evidence of continued survival, the Department of the Army declared him deceased as of Dec. 31, 1953.
According to historical reports, the 565th Quartermaster Graves Registration Company recovered a set of remains initially designated as Unknown X-704 Tanggok from a common grave in the Kujong-ni, South Korea.
On March 31, 1955, the remains were declared unidentifiable and were subsequently transferred to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu and were interred as an Unknown.
In August 2018, following thorough historical and scientific analysis, X-704 Tanggok was disinterred from the Punchbowl and sent to the laboratory for analysis.
To identify Bray’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental, anthropological and chest radiograph comparison analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence.
Bray will be buried Wednesday, in Bainbridge.