LANCASTER — The Lancaster Cantata Choir (formerly the St. Mark Choir) will present its annual Christmas cantata, “Everlasting Light: The Promise of Christmas” by Lloyd Larson, Mary McDonald, Jay Rouse and Larry Shackley on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Lancaster First Presbyterian Church on North Broad Street.
“Throughout this musical, we acknowledge our need and yearning for Christ the everlasting light to come into the world. Varying styles, from classical to soulful sounds, provide a colorful palette from which this endearing story is told. Well-known tunes and carols, joined by soloists, offer a pleasing familiarity. New tunes and narrative weave together this significant story in a clear, powerful delivery,” stated the composer.
The 20-voice ecumenical choir from many area churches, including two Logan churches, will be accompanied by an orchestra of professional musicians from the central and southeastern Ohio areas. The cantata is under the direction of music director, David Spencer of Logan.
Janelle Wolfe of Lancaster is the rehearsal accompanist and orchestral pianist.
The church is located at 222 North Broad Street in Lancaster. Phone David Spencer at 740-823-1662, or Barbara Ramsey at 740-653-3897 for further information.