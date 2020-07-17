ASHVILLE — The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced daily lane restrictions for two state routes near the Village of Ashville
State Route 752 between U.S. 23 and state Route 674 will have daily lane restrictions now through Oct. 15, as will state Route 316 through the Village from Jefferson Avenue to Station Street. As part of the projects, there will be lane restrictions on those roads while crews work on improvements and repaving.
As part of the project on state Route 316, the Village will be upgrading sidewalks and working to improve the storm water drainage system since that area often floods after a heavy rain or multiple days of rain.
The Village is responsible for about $1.6 million of the state Route 316 project.
As part of the project, the Village received about $500,000 in funding that will come from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), another $500,000 will be funded through a grant for small governments from the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) and $510,000 will be funded through a zero percent interest loan from OPWC.
Franklin Christman, Village Administrator told The Herald the project is important because of the investment it will make in downtown to improve water runoff.
“It’s a very good investment because it takes care of a number of issues in the downtown area,” he added. “An ever-increasing problem is water runoff. It should improve dramatically our downtown once the project is completed now and into the future.”
Christman called the project a great deal for the Village.
“Basically, I looked at ODOT funds and the grant as almost a $1 million and we match that,” he concluded.