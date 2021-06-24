CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County 4-H announced their 2021 Heart and Service Awards, presenting the Heart Award to Makayla Lange and the Service Award to Jesse Schenck.
“Each year, we recognize two individuals for their outstanding accomplishments throughout their 4-H careers,” Joy Sharp, said. “The Heart Award and the Service Award are given to our most outstanding 4-H members.”
Lange has been involved in 4-H for 13 years, serving in many different club officer and committee roles at the club, county and state level. She’s had projects in natural resources, consumer science, leadership and market rabbits and has represented Pickaway County at the Ohio State Fair.
“Her teaching skills have been put to work many times at county 4-H clinics, 4-H open houses and 4-H officer training and she has been recognized by being chosen as the Ohio 4-H Achievement Award Winner in the area of veterinary science for which she will attend the National 4-H Congress this fall,” Sharp said.
Lange has had many service activities, including Toys for Tots, the Food Pantry for Pickaway County Veterans, other food and clothing drives for the homeless, the Angel Works Programs, Christmas gift bags for veterans and donating to the Commercial Point Free Store, among others.
In her application, Lange shared what 4-H means to her as she nears the end of her career. Lange plans to attend college this fall and become an engineer.
“It has given me the opportunity to grow into a much more round person than I would have been without 4-H in my life,” she wrote. “I would not trade the lessons that I have learned working on community service projects, helping other 4-Hers in the county or completing a multitude of 4-H projects. I cannot think of another organization that gives young people a chance to grow through hard work and dedication and to pay off with the rewards and skills I have gained throughout my 4-H career.”
Schenck has served in several roles in his club, Saddle & Sirloin, and is an active participant at the club, county and state levels, focusing his projects in areas of leadership, health living, food and nutrition.
“From a young age, this young man could be found assisting at 4-H clinics and the open house events, and educating children and new 4-H families about the projects and benefits of 4-H,” Sharp said.
“His service to his community includes collecting donations for the Ashville Food Pantry, clothing drives, adopting a family at Christmas, care packages for soldiers, Relay for Life and assembling birthday bags for foster families.”
On Schenck’s application, he spoke about the impact 4-H has had on him.
“I have found that I love leading and guiding others and I am not sure I would have discovered that about myself if not for 4-H,” he wrote. “I am excited to see what experiences I will be able to enjoy because of my involvement in 4-H and who I will be able to help because of those experiences. One thing is for sure — 4-H is a part of me now and it will remain a part of me as I finish high school and become a registered nurse.”
Sharp called his 4-H honors significant and that she seen the impact he’s had on 4-H.
“I consider him a wonderful young man full of quiet leadership, determination and a strong sense of right and wrong,” she said. “We certainly appreciate the service and contributions he has made to the 4-H program and look forward to his future endeavors.”