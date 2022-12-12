LaRose certifies 2022 General Election

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose certified the results of the November 8, 2022 General Election.
Full results are available on the secretary of state’s website, Ohiosos.gov.
Among the results are statewide offices, U.S. Senate, U.S. Representatives to Congress, the Ohio General Assembly, the Ohio Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals.
“Yet again, the bipartisan teams of election professionals in all 88 counties delivered another inclusive and secure election for the people of Ohio,” said Secretary LaRose. “As county boards across the state to continue to conduct their post-election audits of the results, I expect we’ll once again soon see the same high accuracy rates in the results that Ohio voters have come to expect, and that help further instill voter confidence in both the process and the outcomes. The officials who make up our county boards of elections are among the most hard-working, diligent, and disciplined public officials in the nation, and I am grateful for their continued extraordinary service to our state and our democracy.”
November 2022 General Election by the Numbers
4,201,368
- Ballots Counted: The second most ever for a gubernatorial election year. Ohioans came out in incredibly strong numbers to make sure their voices were heard.
- 94 Percent Absentee Ballot Return Rate: Continued education about the integrity of Ohio’s absentee ballot system allowed the state to essentially equal the unprecedented return rate the state experienced in the 2020 presidential election.
- 0.4 Percent Absentee Ballot R
- ejection Rate: Thanks to reforms put in place in 2020 by Secretary LaRose and the efforts of county boards of elections, the absentee ballot rejection rate for the November 2022 election was similar to the 2020 presidential election and half that of other previous elections. Reasons for the significant improvement include the policy decision to require county boards to quickly contact voters who may need to correct information on their ballot by using the voter’s e-mail address or phone number, in addition to the lawfully required mail notice. Additionally, major improvements to the design of the forms made them easier to correctly fill out and return.
- 423,902 pageviews of VoteOhio.gov: Created to provide timely, important, and verified information for Ohio voters, VoteOhio.gov received over 420,000 views from the start of early voting through election day. Voters, media, and interested organizations should continue sharing VoteOhio.gov for trusted information.