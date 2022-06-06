CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a warning about potential confusing mailers being sent to Ohioians homes, to which the organization behind them has responded.
On Thursday, LaRose issued a warning to Ohio Residents that mailers coming from the Voter Participation Center (VPC) and Center for Voter Information (CVI) had caused residents to come forward asking about the information.
“The Ohio Secretary of State’s office and county boards of elections throughout the state have received dozens of constituent calls and emails about a deceptive mail campaign funded by the VPC and CVI causing confusion for voters,” LaRose warned voters in a press release. “These unsolicited mail pieces mimic official government documentation and contain partially filled-out voter registration forms.”
LaRose further went on to say that the letters are not affiliated with his office and said the forms use inaccurate data.
LaRose posted to Twitter an alleged letter, which was dated Feb. 18 and has a notice at the top that states “according to our review of publically available records, someone at this address may not be registered to vote.” The form also states it has partially filled out a voter registration form for the recipient.
“These letters make better tinder for a fire than effective voter information,” LaRose said. “It’s dangerous that this group continues to actively threaten voter confidence with their misleading campaign. Ohio voters should know VoteOhio.gov is the trusted source for all election information.”
John Howley, deputy director, said the Pickaway County Board of Elections office has gotten a few calls from voters who wanted to double check to see if they are still registered after receiving the notice.
“It takes six years of no activity by a voter for them to be dropped from the voter rolls,” he said. “Anyone who receives one of these mailings but has voted in a recent election can disregard it. We don’t know how these groups compiled their information, but it has led to some confusion.”
Howley said people can check their registration online at the Board of Elections’ website https://www.boe.ohio.gov/pickaway/.
“For anyone who wants to check to make sure they are registered, they can visit the Board’s website, and, under Voter Registration, there is a button that reads ‘Am I Registered?’. They can click that and type in their name to see the status of their registration,” Howley said. “Anyone who will be 18 by Nov. 10 and is interested in voting can visit olvr.ohiosos.gov to register. That site also can be used for voters to update their records if they’ve recently moved or changed their name.”
Following LaRose’s statements, VCI responded with a statement on their website from President and CEO of VPC and CVI, Tom Lopach.
“The Ohio Secretary of State has mischaracterized the important work of our civic-engagement organizations. VPC and CVI are bringing democracy to Ohioans by providing hundreds of thousands of voters with the exact same official voter-registration applications used by their county governments. In fact, our mailings are reviewed and approved ahead of time by the Secretary of State’s office. Ohio residents can easily register to vote by simply signing the application from VPC and CVI and dropping it back in the mail.
Lopach’s statement continued by stating that VPC and CVI are non-profit, non-partisan organizations that work to “ensure that the New American Majority – people of color, young people, and unmarried women – participate in democracy equal to their presence in society.”
“We have been incredibly effective in Ohio and that’s a mission that all Secretaries of State should embrace,” Lopach said. “People in the New American Majority make up about 52% of the voting eligible population in Ohio, but don’t always vote up to their full potential. We work to address that gap. Since 2003, VPC and CVI have helped more than 5.7 million people register to vote nationwide, including over 365,000 Ohioans.
VPC and CVI take their mailing-list process seriously. With the help of industry-leading vendors, we use all precautions and the best technology available to ensure that our mail recipients are both eligible to vote and unregistered at their current address. We constantly refine this process to ensure accuracy. VPC and CVI will keep working to ensure that all eligible Ohioans can make their voices heard in November and in future elections.”