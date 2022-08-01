LaRose shares early voting numbers in Ohio, Pickaway County

CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Voters have one last chance to vote in the primary election as polls are open today from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. but many of Ohios voters have already started early with the early and absentee process.
So far across the state there have been more than 100,000 total early voting votes that have been made either in person or returned and counted, with more Democrats voting early than Republicans. As of last week 14,514 Democrats voted early in person across the state as 12,065 Republicans voted early in person. Ohio Democrats returned 39,413 early voting ballots as have 27,805 Republicans.
In Pickaway County, as of July 29, 257 people have voted early in person at the Board of Elections Office with 99 of those being from Democrats and 138 being Republicans. Likewise, 186 early vote by mail ballots have been returned and counted with 81 Democrat Voters and 102 Republican voters taking advantage of the process.
“Ohio is a national leader in making voting accessible and convenient, all the while maintaining security throughout the process and delivering accurate, audited results,” Secretary LaRose said. “Whether Ohioans choose to vote early in-person, by mail-in absentee ballot, or at their polling location on Election Day, each of these options makes participating in our democratic process easy and inclusive.”
LaRose said Ohio voters will enjoy nearly 200 hours of early voting in the time leading up to the August 2 primary. Ohio is one of 18 states that allows voting on a Saturday and one of just six states that allows early voting on a Sunday. Ohio’s early voting period is 21 percent longer than the national average.
LaRose’s office said Ohioans have utilized absentee voting for two decades, and that has allowed Ohio to put in place the safeguards necessary to make absentee voting secure against fraud.
Among the safeguards include:
Locally for those voting in person today, there are a couple of new polling locations, All Circleville voters will now be voting at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds, located at 415 Lancaster Pike, instead of their previous locations and voters from Walnut Township and Ashville North will now vote at the Teays Valley High School Field House at 3887 state Route 752.