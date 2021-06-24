CIRCLEVILLE — A local business has been chosen as a business spotlight of the month by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
LaRose’s office chose six Ohio candy and confectionary shops to feature since June is National Candy Month, among them is Wittich’s Candy Shop, located on High Street in Circleville.
“Ohio has a uniquely robust food production industry that has created countless jobs for Ohioans and satisfied the culinary tastes and cravings of people across the globe for generations,” LaRose said. “This summer, I encourage every Ohioan to look local and savor the remarkable options produced in our own backyard.”
Wittich’s Candy Shop is touted as the nation's oldest family owned and operated candy shop — celebrating 181 Years in business. Gottlieb F. Wittich emigrated from Germany in 1836 at age 17. In 1840, he started a bakery that also sold candy. For the rest of the century, even through the Civil War, Gottlieb sold candy in Circleville.
Janet Wittich is now the fourth generation of the family to own the shop. Her late husband, Fred, was Gottleib's great-grandson.
While still making old-fashioned candies, Wittich’s also sells hand dipped chocolates, fudge, sodas, ice cream, wedding supplies, molding supplies for homes bakers and personalized gifts and goodies. Open six days a week, they have also provided curbside pickup during the pandemic. This "home movie (opens in a new window)" shows how they make their delicious candy.
The other businesses in LaRose’s spotlight were McJak Candy, Spangler Candy, Anthony Thomas Candy Shoppe, Winans Chocolates and Coffees and Kast Iron Soda Works.
“As Ohioans start venturing out and exploring our state more this summer, seek out a local candy business on your trip to sample their famous chocolates or bring some back home for friends and family,” LaRose said.
“Local candy shops work closely with Ohio’s agriculture industry — the milk and butter used at McJak Candy in Medina to make their fudge, comes from cows cared for at Ohio dairy farms.”