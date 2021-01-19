CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose visited the Pickaway County Board of Elections this week to speak about the 2020 election and future plans he has for the office.
LaRose, who visited in 2019, toured the updates to the office, including the increased security measures and safety protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the tour, LaRose took questions and spoke about the 2020 primary and general elections, what their takeaways were and what they’re planning for in 2021 and beyond.
LaRose said 2020 was the most challenging election, but at the same time was the most successful.
“It’s not just the pandemic, but there was a very dynamic and political environment, the threat of foreign and domestic disinformation campaigns, everything about voting has been made more difficult,” he said. “The vast majority of our poll workers were over the age of 65, so we had to focus on poll worker recruitment than ever before.”
LaRose, citing a New Yorker column by John Cassidy, said the election was a “stress test for American democracy.”
“If you were to come up with a worst-case scenario, it would probably look like something we faced in 2020; but despite those challenges, the people that do the work really rose to the occasion,” he said.
“Ohio ran in 2020 what can only be called the most successful election that we had. 2020 set the all time record for voter participation, close to 75 percent, almost 6 million votes cast and 59 percent of votes were cast before the polls opened. We had the most poll workers we ever had; 56,000 poll workers were ready on Election Day.”
LaRose said he liked the improvements to the board of elections office space with the addition of the former office that was previously a testing site for the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
“It looks great and it’s clear that the focus was on customer service and the voter experience,” he said. “Whether it’s filing a petition, coming in to register to vote or to cast their ballot, they want to have a smooth experience and that’s what it seems like they’ve done here.”
LaRose compared the office to his experience in the military.
“Everything has to be well-organized; for every Plan A, there has to be a Plan B and Plan C,” he said. “For example, the electronic poll books, like any electronic, can fail, so we have the three-ring binder as back up. On election day, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., they’ve got to get the work done and do it in a transparent and efficient way.”
LaRose said Ohio has a really good system in place that’s intuitive.
“We’ve been in the national spotlight for the last 20 years and every time we have an election, people are looking over our shoulders and we’re used to it,” he said. “If you’re a small board of election in any other state, you’re not used to that scrutiny. There are inevitably lawsuits, so we mind our p's and q's. We’ve passed good laws over the years to give Ohioans a lot of good choices.”
Looking ahead, LaRose said there were three changes he’s looking to implement moving forward, including allowing absentee ballot requests to be made online.
“It’s time we have online absentee ballot requests,” he said. “It’s more secure with multiple forms of identification and more efficient for our folks at the board of elections. It’s something I first introduced six years ago. It’s finally time we get that done.”
Another measure LaRose said was to “modernize voter registration.”
“One of the best ways that we can prevent voter fraud, and the good news is voter fraud is very rare in Ohio and we have to keep it rare, is to maintain accurate voter lists,” he said. “We do better than most states, but we have an antiquated process that requires a lot of paper moving back and forth with BMV transactions. What we’re looking to do is modernize that system so it’s an electronic transaction at the BMV, gives more people the chance to register and it keeps the information accurate and secure like a citizenship verification on the front end, which doesn’t exist right now.”
LaRose said the third thing is not related to elections, but rather the other arm of his office, granting authority to do business in Ohio. He aims to limit the number of hoops that minority business owners have to jump through to prove that they are a minority business owner.
“To become a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and receive the state and local assistance that comes with it, you have to get it in each jurisdiction,” he said.
“There was a guy in a round table in Cleveland that had to prove five times he was a Black business owner. It should be like a driver's license and that once you get it, you have it and you’re not paying fees in every different county.”