CIRCLEVILLE — This is the final week of early voting as the 2022 General Election is one week from today.
Early voting takes place at 141 E. Main St. at the Pickaway County Board of Elections. This week, through Nov. 4, early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Nov. 5, hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Polls open on election day, Nov. 8, at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
Among the candidates and issues on the ballot include statewide races for governor, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor, attorney general, chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court and two other supreme court seats. In federal races, the race for U.S. Congressional District 2 and United States Senator are also on the ballot.
Locally in Pickaway County only two races are on the ballot including Pickaway County Auditor as Marsha Few (D) and Brad Washburn (R) go head to head and Jay Wippel runs unopposed for Pickaway County Commissioner.
There are several issues on the ballot including two state ballot issues; several local options for alcohol sales; four levies, including two renewals, for New Holland, one levy for Williamsport, one for Madison Township, one Fire Levy which is part renewal and part additional for Harrison Township and two levies, including one renewal, for Walnut Township.
All Circleville voters will now vote at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds. Voters in Walnut Township and Ashville North will now vote at the Teays Valley High School Fieldhouse, located on State Route 752.