CIRCLEVILLE — Early voting is still ongoing ahead of the Nov. 3 General Election.
Early voting is this week through Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Then 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30, 1 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 and then 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
Issues and contested candidates
In the statewide race for U.S. Congressional District, Mike Carey and Allison Russo both were certified as the Republican and Democrat. Both Carey and Russo won their Primaries on Aug. 3.
In local contested races, Third Ward of Circleville City Council has one Republican, Todd Brady, and one Democrat, Zachary Brooks, running for office.
Andrew Hite, Randy Loveless, David Rainey, Matthew Scholl and Steve Welsh all had their petitions certified and are to appear on the ballot to run for four seats on council.
For Commercial Point Village Council, Duane Ross Crego, Chuck Cunningham, Nancy Geiger, Eric Nungester, Jason West and Laura Wolfe were certified and will all appear on the ballot. Four candidates will be elected.
There are three candidates for two seats for the Darby Township Trustee race. Larry J. Carfrey, James Corder and Chris Creamer will appear on the ballot. Two candidates will be chosen.
In the race for Harrison Township Trustees, there are three candidates who will appear on the ballot for one contested seat. James Deal, Michael Freeman and Donnie Mayse are running for that seat.
There are two candidates for the single seat of Madison Township Fiscal Officer, Nicole Bitler and Ross LaRue.
Muhlenberg Township Trustees have three candidates for two seats; Keith Howard, Stan Summers and Jeffery S. Wippel all will appear on the ballot.
Four candidates will appear on the ballot for Saltcreek Township Trustees. Aaron Adams, Jim Fox, Jerry Harper and Dale Valentine all will appear on the ballot. Two candidates are to be selected.
In the race for Scioto Township Trustee, Ralph Wolfe will appear on the ballot. Bart Fannin and Martha Marshman are both write-in candidates.
School board competitive seats
There are four candidates for the Governing Board of Education members with just three seats. Dan Litzinger, Jeanine Leist McDowell, Bethany Reid and Dale Thomas are all on the ballot.
There are four candidates for Circleville City School District Board with two seats available — Joe Kluczynski, Terry Leasure, Nickolas Perini and Patty Truex.
There are six candidates for three seats for Logan Elm Local School District Board Member — Michael Agosta, Matt Kim, Scotty Lester, Michael Linton, Deborah Shaw and Jason Snyder.
Charles D. Morrison will be the lone candidate to appear on the ballot for Teays Valley School Board Member, but Glenna Archer and Nichole Fannin are write-in candidates.
Levies
There are two levies. The Pickaway County Senior Citizen Services Levy is a .75 mill renewal levy for the next five years. The purpose of the levy is to provide and maintain services.
The Paint Valley ADAMH Levy is a one mill renewal levy for 10 years to provide current operating expenses. This levy is also in Ross, Fayette, Highland and Pike Counties.
In some of the local issues, the Village of Williamsport has a 3.65 mill replacement levy that will replace and increase a levy from 2.5 mills for ambulance service, emergency medical service or both.
New Holland has two levies, one mill each; one for current operating expenses and one for operation of the police department. Both levies are for five years.
Tarlton has a 2.5 mill renewal levy, five years, for current operating expenses.
Washington Township has a one mill fire levy for a continuing period that will replace two .5 mill levies.
Adena Local School District has a one percent income tax for 10 years for permanent improvements.
Sterling Joint Ambulance District has a 1.8 mills renewal for five years for operating expenses.
Southwest Fire District has two levies: a two mills renewal for five years for operating expenses and a 1.8 mills bond issue for 30 years for constructing a new emergency service, equipment storage and maintenance building.
Tri-County Joint Fire District has a 2.5 mills replacement levy for five years for current operating expenses.
For information on all the non-contested races, visit https://lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/pickaway/cfis.aspx.