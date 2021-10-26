CIRCLEVILLE — ArtsaRound is hosting special gala and show in tribute to Norma McCombs.
The four-week show begins next weekend on Nov. 5 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 28. ArtsaRound will host the gala event on Nov. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m.
McCombs’s tribute show will feature “a variety of landscapes, wildlife and still-life art with pumpkins that will be available for viewing and purchase.” McCombs died on July 3, 2020.
ArtsaRound President Dale Herron said the show, which is called Norma McCombs Tribute Show, honors her memory and contributions of the once “beloved” local artist.
“Norma took advantage of any workshops, correspondence courses and scholarship opportunities that came her way,” Herron said. “McCombs was a self-taught artist who started painting at the age of nine.”
The mediums the artist used were oils, watercolors, acrylics, colored pencils, pastel chalks, ink, graphite and collages.
McCombs’ work has shown and sold at The Pump House in Chillicothe, the Welcome Center in Circleville and at the Circleville Pumpkin Show. She won numerous ribbons and awards from different county fairs and state competitions. She was also a member of The Pump House Center for The Arts in Chillicothe and The Aiken Artist Guild in Aiken, South Carolina.
She designed and sold greeting cards for all occasions and did consignment work.
Gallery Director JP Pennell said McCombs was also an accomplished self-taught calligrapher and taught art every chance she got. Then, at 64, she taught herself digital art and started doing her own prints and greeting cards.
“I remember Norma fondly. She was always willing to donate a piece of her work for fundraisers and to help out in the arts community,” Pennell said.
“She was also a member of the Pickaway Arts Guild. A group that later inspired our nonprofit art group, ArtsaRound. Without her involvement, our organization would not exist.”
The gallery is open Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., although hours may vary depending on volunteer availability.