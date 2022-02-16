CIRCLEVILLE — A Columbus man has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.
Henry J. Laux, 27, of Columbus was arraigned in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court Wednesday morning and entered the written plea via his court appointed attorney. He faces two counts of attempted murder, first-degree felonies; two counts of felonious assault, second degree felonies; one count each of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, both first degree felonies.
Laux faces up to 11 years in prison and a $20,000 fine for each first-degree charge and up to 8 years in state prison and a $15,000 fine for each second degree count.
Pickaway County Assistant Prosecutor Heather Carter, representing the State of Ohio in the case, told Judge P. Randall Knece that the victims' family had requested that a stay away order be lifted, however Laux’s attorney requested that it be kept in place until the competency determination.
Laux’s $2 million bond was also continued as part of the hearing and he remains in Pickaway County Jail as of Wednesday morning.
Laux has a pre-trial hearing set for March 11 at 1 p.m. in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court.