CIRCLEVILLE — Henry Laux will not stand trial on five felony charges following a doctor’s examination and determination that he is not competent to stand trial.
Laux appeared via video from the Pickaway County Jail Wednesday morning in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court before Judge P. Randall Knece.
He was facing two counts of attempted murder, first-degree felonies; two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies; one count each of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies.
“[The doctor] made the determination at this time that Mr. Laux is not competent to stand trail and in with [the doctor’s] opinion, the court is going to order Mr. Laux to commence a period of evaluation and treatment to restore him to a place of competency,” said Judge Knece.
Knece told Laux that he would be transported “in the near future” by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office to Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital.
According to Circleville Police, On the morning of Jan. 20, a 911 call came in to report a double stabbing in the 300 block of South Court Street.
Officers responded to the home where they allegedly found Laux in the kitchen. Laux was arrested and officers then found two victims, who were revealed in court to be his parents, Kenneth Laux and Teresa Laux.