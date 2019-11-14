CIRCLEVILLE — In collaboration between the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Carmel EMS, training for first responders who could possibly respond to traumatic injuries, such as a mass shooting, was conducted at Logan Elm High School Wednesday evening.
With this training, the Sheriff’s Office will now be able to educate the public about how to recognize life-threatening injuries and how to deal with them.
“I felt the training went very well,” PCSO Lt. James Brown told The Circleville Herald. “A lot of us had training like this before but it was definitely a good refresher.”
Approximately 10 Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputies were present for the Stop the Bleed training offered by Mount Carmel East Trauma Prevention Coordinator Terese Thompson and EMS Nurse Coordinator, Trauma, Denice Wurschmidt. The presentation about how to identify and take care of bleeding wounds took place in the library of Logan Elm High School.
“You will be certified after this class,” Wurschmidt expressed to the deputies in the room.
Several pieces of medical equipment were placed on tables in the library allowing the deputies to examine each piece of emergency equipment. Also set up was a powerpoint presentation used to educate the public on what to do in an emergency situation where someone is bleeding intensely.
Wurschmidt told the deputies about how after the events at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, four organizations banned together to educate the public about treating severe injuries involving lacerations and gunshot wounds.
The group of organizations included The American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma, The American College of Emergency Physicians, The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians and The Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care. In the case of Sandy Hook, few knew how to treat gunshot wounds.
“That’s why we are teaching this is to hopefully save a life and prevent death,” Wurschmidt stated to the deputies.
The presentation covered how to present the information to community residents. A large portion of the presentation instructed the deputies on how to properly use a tourniquet. Several examples of medical tourniquets were shown to the deputies as well as a wide array of everyday items that could be used as a tourniquet. Deputies also practiced with one another on how to identify life-threatening bleeding and how to properly treat the wound.
The Sheriff’s Office was in full tactical gear as members of the office trained with scenarios involving life-threatening bleeding and how to intervene effectively. In these scenarios, deputies were instructed on how to care for someone who has life-threatening situation.
“We couldn’t go full blown scenarios but we practice four different types of officer down drills,” Lt. Brown stated. “When you’re in a situation like that, you just cannot get a person with medical experience in until the threat is isolated.”
The Sheriff’s Office also conducted two other scenarios involving leg wounds. With a leg wound, deputies had to practice getting the person to safety, identifying the area where the injury is and then addressing the injury using the techniques and equipment shown in the presentation. The team of deputies understood what to do as they were also given addition tips and critiques.
“It was good constructive criticism that I think was beneficial for everybody,” Lt. Brown commented.
Lt. Brown is confident that this type of training would be beneficial for his office on a quarterly basis with the public. He added that this type of training will help the public know how to treat certain wounds as well as understanding what it “means to be a police officer.”
With the training behind them, the Sheriff’s Office can now train other community centers and entities on how to better prepare for intense emergency situations and how to treat life-threatening wounds.
Mount Carmel EMS Manager Jamie Wilson was contacted by members of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s office around May of this year asking about training the department on the use of tourniquets and other emergency medical equipment and scenarios. While some law enforcement use tourniquet kits, others have to wait for emergency personnel if a person has a serious bleeding injury.
In addition to the training, Wilson and his department were able to examine some of the medical equipment and practices the Sheriff’s Office uses on a day-to-day basis.
“We came in and did a quick assessment of the first aid tools that they carry,” Wilson told The Circleville Herald. “Saw some definite opportunity to not only give them some recommendations on some additional supplies that they can carry… but to also give them (Wednesday night’s) training.”
