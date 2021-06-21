CIRCLEVILLE — The 2021 Pickaway County Royalty has been named.
Evie Layton, 16, of Ashville, has been named the 2021 Pickaway County Fair Queen.
Layton is the daughter of Chad Layton and Leslie Sheets, of Ashville. She’s a one-year member of Teays Valley FFA and a six-year member of the Walnut Porkers 4-H Club, where she has served as president, health and safety officer, historian and recreation officer.
Layton has served two years on the Pickaway County Junior Fair Board, where she has served on the Royalty Event Committee. Layton enjoys track, cross country, hunting, fishing, public speaking and serving as a camp counselor. She will be a junior at Teays Valley High School this fall.
Leyton reacted to the news that she was queen following the announcement.
“I feel so honored,” she said. “This is such a big part of my life and is everything to me. This will give me the opportunity to meet new people and make memories. I love being a leader because I want to be a role model. I look up to [Gracieanne Gray, 2020 Pickaway County Fair Queen] so much.”
Leyton said she’s looking forward to the different fairs.
“I am looking forward to experiencing all the fairs and meeting all these new people,” she said. “I want to be a great role model and represent Pickaway County well.”
Leyton thanked her family who supported her at the event.
“Everyone from my family rallied to be here and that is so amazing,” she said.
The 2021 Pickaway County Fair King is Mason McFarland. McFarland, 17, is the son of Betsy and Von Cremeans and Louis and Rose McFarland, of Ashville. He will be a senior at Teays Valley High School this year.
McFarland shared in his excitement at being named 2021 Pickaway County Fair King.
“My sister was a queen two to three years ago, so it’s cool to be carrying on a family tradition,” he said. “I didn’t know what to expect when I came into it, but I enjoyed the process and listening to everyone speak at the opening ceremony, which I had never really attended before.”
McFarland said he was most looking forward to traveling to other fairs.
“I go to a few fairs already, I have friends across the state and I’m looking to go to a few more to see what their fairs are like,” he said.
McFarland has been a member of 4-H for 10 years where he has served as the president, vice president and environmental officer of the Squeaks and Squeals 4-H Club.
McFarland is a three-year member of the Teays Valley FFA where he has served as the vice president, student advisor and farm operations liaison. McFarland’s interests include farming, repairing anything mechanical and equipment operation.
His plans for the future to include pursuing a skilled trade to eventually own his own business while farming part time.
Avalon Havan is the 2021 Pickaway County Fair Queen's Attendant. Havan, 18, is the daughter of Alicia Hall and Nick Evans. Havan is a seven-year member of 4-H and is currently a member of the Monroe Clever Clovers 4-H Club.
In 4-H, she has held the offices of president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, community service officer, historian and environmental officer. Havan is a member and officer on the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council member, a former member of the state 4-H Health Heroes team and a youth member to the Pickaway 4-H Committee.
She is a three-year member of the Pickaway County Junior Fair Board, where she has served on the Cloverbud Committee. Havan loves public speaking. She is a pediatric cancer survivor and has spoken to both local groups and national charities since she was 10 years old. Havan will be a senior this fall at TRECA Digital Academy.
Austin Eitel is the 2021 Pickaway County Fair King's Attendant. Eitel, 17, is the son of Brandon and Shauna Eitel, of Mount Sterling. Eitel is a two-year member of Westfall FFA and a one-year member of the Future Farmers of Monroe 4-H Club.
Eitel is serving his second year on the Pickaway County Junior Fair Board, where he is a member of the Fundraising Committee. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, working on trucks and engines and hanging out with family and friends.
Eitel will be a senior at Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center with plans to become a diesel mechanic.