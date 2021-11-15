CIRCLEVILLE — Teaching teachers might seem redundant, but when it comes to technology and improving literacy in the district, Logan Elm is taking things seriously.
Amy Colburn, curriculum director, said they previously contracted with an organization to be the technology integration coach, but recently hired Amie Bassett to do the job full time.
“We found it to be very valuable for teachers as they continually work to keep current with technology and ways to effectively integrate into their instruction. Amie worked for us last year as a teacher for remote learners and as tech support for all of our K-6 remote learning families,” Colburn said.
“We realized how valuable it would be for her to transition into the coaching role this year. With her help, we make better use of our resources and more effectively communicate with and engage students.”
Colburn said adding literacy coaches Julie Rine and Nichole Bennington is about coordination and cooperation with the entire district.
“We know that literacy is the foundation for everything. In this role, they model methods and strategies, consult with teachers and facilitate more collaboration across the district,” Colburn said.
“As we examine our approach to literacy instruction, make any needed adjustments and work to align practices, their work is invaluable.
In both of these situations, we are fortunate to have trusted, experienced teachers who are supporting other teachers,” Colburn said.