SOUTSVILLE — For Jeff and Julie Farthing, the “barn boys” as they call them have become like children over the last eight months.
Starting in September, a group of Logan Elm students began building a pole barn for the Farthings on their property along Old Tarlton Road as part of their school day.
The structure, the 21st built by instructor Gary Mitchell’s students at Logan Elm, is a 48-foot by 32-foot building with a pair lien-to’s off of it. It features two garage doors and is fully powered, something Mitchel said was up to code on the first try for the first time.
“This really all started last spring when [Jeff Farthing] came and told me he was going to build something and it went from there,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell shared that he was a little nervous about the students because they were almost all sophomore and freshman but they really stepped up. There were nine students the first semester and eight the second semester.
“I was a little leery of their age and immaturity and lack of experience but once they saw the goal they really came together and did a nice job,” he said.
Starting in mid-September the students worked on the project regularly. As part of the agreement the property owners have with the program, the property owners provide all the materials and a banquet after the structure is complete but aren’t required to pay the students.
The Farthings were very happy with the work the students did on the structure.
“They did exceptional work and it’s a strong sturdy building,” Jeff Farthing said. “Gary and Bill Harrington’s leadership was unbelievable. The kids were a lot of fun and hopefully they take something away from the project. Getting to know them over the last eight months was special was really fun.”
“I have been so impressed by these young men,” Julie Farthing said. “They may have complained to Gary but never once complained to me. They worked their behinds off. It’s beautiful. I wasn’t sure what to expect out here but as you can see it’s turned out better than I even imagined.
“This is a great program for the kids and I’ve enjoyed being out here while they are working and listening to Gary and Bill and the guys doing the concrete work. They were all eager to learn and they all learned something including how to work as a team and problem solve. They’re learning skills our community needs in the trades. I hope some of them go on to do great things with it.”
However, the students receive a little more than their thank-you banquet along the way including baked goods throughout the project, a trip to Buffalo Wild Wings and even an electric drill set as a parting thank-you gift for each of them.
Jeff and Julie Farthing said they didn’t take any of it for granted and they knew what these students’ labor costs.
“We try to reward them as we go along through the project and we hope we did it,” he said. “That’s in life too. You hope to be rewarded by your employer if you do a good job.”
Jeff Farthing said when they were done and packing up it was like your last kid moving out before they presented the students with the tools.
Xander Jones, 17 and junior at Logan Elm, said he had a ton of fun on the project. It’s his first year at Logan Elm.
“I really got into construction last year and to come here this year and get to do this is a blessing,” he said. “It’s experiences you won’t get anywhere else at this age. This school allows us to do special things and a lot of people take it for granted.”
Jones said the boys that worked on the structure formed a family.
“We’ll all be friends for as long as we can know each other,” he said.
Jones said he plans to pursue construction as a career.
“I’ve had a job shadow at the new high school and I’m looking for a summer job,” he said. “I figure I can start there, especially being OSHA certified. It’s something that I’ve wanted to pursue. I just got into it last year and then I come out here and this is something I want to do for the rest of my life.”
Jones said he hated doing the concrete but he loved everything else.
“We had our good and bad days but all together it was a great experience,” he said.
Mitchell shared how his kids are tired of hearing about those other 20 structures as you drive around the community and hope they shared that same pride.
“I’m sure you guys will do the same thing and if you see them out I’m sure you’ll stop and talk to them,” he said. “That’s building a community. It took all of us to build this community and the pride you’ll have in this barn is what it’s all about.”