CIRCLEVILLE — A talented group of Logan Elm students have completed their pole barn project just a couple weeks before the end of the school year.
During a year long process, 10 Construction Tech students built the 20th pole barn — a 30-foot by 40-foot barn with a 10-foot by 40-foot lean-to.
Students did everything from the framing, concrete work, siding, roofing and electrical work as part of the project.
Instructor and project organizer Gary Mitchel held a small dedication ceremony recently on the land owned by Dave and Stephanie Tack, who are now the proud new owners of the pole barn.
“The students have done a great job not just learning the work but how to manage their time,” Mitchel said. “They have an hour and 15 minutes (each day) including drive time. They put a lot of effort forward in this and I’m very proud of all of them.”
Mitchel said last spring, the Tacks contacted him to volunteer their property for the project. Mitchel organizes the students and materials while the property owners are only asked to pay for materials, snacks on Fridays, a pizza party at the end of the project and $100 to the scholarship fund.
Mitchel said only five days of construction time were lost on the project due to weather during the year.
“Winter time construction can be challenging, but we didn’t encounter anything out of the ordinary,” he said. “All the work was inspected.”
Both Dave and Stephanie Tack were thankful for the students for putting in the work. Stephanie said they wanted to reach out because they knew it would be well done and provide an impact on the students
“We knew the quality of the work of the students and staff and the impact it has on the students and we were ready to build something bigger,” she said.
The pole barn will be used for storage, primarily of their camper.
“I think this was a great opportunity for the students,” Dave Tack said. “They’re learning more than just how to build a barn, they’re learning how to work together, how to take directions and problem solving.”
The students seem to take well to the challenge. Senior Madeline Wilson said she liked working with her hands and so she decided to sign up for the project.
“It’s something to do rather than sit in a regular classroom. I like to work with my hands,” she said. “I weld and I do machinery work at school. My dad is a farmer and that’s how I was raised.”
Wilson said each day was something new.
“When I first started, I didn’t know what I was getting into. There was a lot that goes into that I didn’t even know about,” she said. “I’m very proud of what we’ve done. We did a good job, I think.”
Braeden Martin, a junior, said the project is a great experience.
“It teaches you a lot,” he said. “[Mitchel] is a great teacher. He might get on you a little bit, but he’s doing it for your own good.”
Martin said for him it was about learning how his classmates work and how he can work with them.
“We learned to work together and how we have to work together so we don’t want to kick each other everyday,” he said. “School and this are a lot different. In school you’re doing something where you have a set time, but here every day is different. You learn a vast variety of things in this class.”
Martin, who is in his second year, aims to work in agriculture after high school. He said the class will help him.
“I’ve got one more year left,” he said. “I wish everyone would take this class if they’re interested. It’s a great class and it helps with life skills.”