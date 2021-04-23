CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville residents Jim and Ramona Edman were honored Thursday afternoon for their dedication to parks in Pickaway County and specifically their work at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park.
Rose Vargo McFarland, chair of the Pickaway County Community Foundation, kicked off the event.
“We’ve gathered to thank Jim and Ramona Edman for their contributions to the parks to our lives and to our families,” she said. “All of you are here as a testament to their impact to our community.”
McFarland said the Edmans give their hard work and time to the community without personally knowing how it impacts everyone.
“My five year old, who thoroughly loves this park, loves the playground and the butterflies and you can multiply that by everyone in this room,” she said. “We’re all very grateful for your efforts.”
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy presented the Edmans with a key to the city and a proclamation. He told them that’s the first key he’s presented in his nearly 10 years as mayor.
“I look out and I see all these folks who volunteer and I don’t know what we’d do without them,” McIlroy said. “But then, we have folks that go another mile, like the two of you.”
Larry Olson, president of the Friends of the Circleville Parks, called the Edmans champions for the park.
“I remember early on when Ralph Starkey had a vision for this park…and when someone casts a vision like that, you’re going to get people to buy in to that vision and when you get people to buy in, you need champions to work that vision for you,” he said.
“Jim and Ramona have been champions of this park without a doubt. They have found a way to bridge the city and the county to make this park the gem that we desire it to be. We salute you today as champions.”
Gary Scherer, Pickaway County Commissioner, shared part of the proclamation where they announced April 22 as Jim and Ramona Edman Day.
“On behalf of the Pickaway County Commissioners and really all of the citizens of Pickaway County, thank you,” he said. “We appreciate you, not only what you’ve done here, but I know in our church, you’ve been avid volunteers at the YMCA and you’ve made a difference in all of Pickaway County.”
Tom Davis, Pickaway County Park District Executive Director, shared how important the Edmans were to Pickaway County parks.
“You’ve heard about how much hard work they’ve put out here and in lots of places and there are people with vision, but Jim and Ramona have both,” he said.
“They understand to have facilities like this, it requires money and people. The city and county at the time were struggling with both and Jim was a big driver behind getting the Pickaway County Park District levy passed in 2017 and because of that, we have a countywide vision for making our parks much better and improving the wellness of everyone.”
Davis said they’re going to continue to work to make their vision happen.
“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your dedication to Pickaway County parks and trails and wellness,” he said.
Choosing not to speak during the presentation, the Edmans gave one message to those that are continuing their work as they have plans to move out of the county this summer.
Jim Edman said it’s been great to see that he’s worked at something and how it’s come together, but that in order to keep it, there will have to be people who put in the work.
“Parks are an ongoing project and you have to work to maintain what you have, but you can always make it better by the things you can do to it,” he said.
“People keep saying that it’s fortunate we could do this, but we look at it as a fortunate place to come and work because we enjoy being outdoors. We both grew up on farms and getting your hands dirty feels good.”
Ramona Edman, always the organizer, shared the need for volunteers.
“Without volunteers, this place wouldn’t exist,” she said of Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park. “You need their help to keep things going. For me and maybe for Jim too, this became a purpose and a passion in retirement. This is something we always look forward to coming out and doing. It’s something we enjoy.”