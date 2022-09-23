CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Council on Youth Leadership selected four local students to represent Pickaway County at the Town Meeting on Tomorrow’s Leadership Conference.
Lillianna Stafford from Circleville, Ava Neff from Logan Elm, Olivia Rings from Teays Valley and Danielle Elder from Westfall were announced during the National Council on Youth Leadership Banquet that was held at the American Legion Post 134.
These four recipients were chosen out of 18 students selected by PCCYL as the 2022 top leaders from the local high schools. All students were nominated in their Junior year for their community leadership contributions and were honored with a photo salute display at the area banks during August.
This program is listed on the National Association of Secondary School Principals Advisory List of Contests and Activities which selects outstanding programs for student participation. Through the local Council’s national membership all of the PCCYL nominees are invited to attend the National Leadership Program in October.
John O’Leary, author and renowned speaker will present a program written just for the NCYL students. The excellent communication, team building and leadership tips received can be applied to real life experiences that the students share with the school teams and organizations.
During the banquet all students were eligible for $7,800 in cash awards which were sponsored by patrons to the local organization.
There were four students chosen as alternates, Claire Barthelmas from Circleville, Rachael Thompson from Logan Elm, Lindsey Triplett from Teays Valley and Hunter Probasco from Westfall, who will step in if the selected leaders are unavailable. All participating students in the competition were required to write an essay on “What Makes Me A Leader”.
Allison Weller from Logan Elm won the Richard B. Fisher Outstanding Essay competition and the Water Hall Community Service Award. Flower arrangements in the school colors were donated by Wagner’s Flowers and Gifts to the top four students.
The 2021-22 Patrons supporting this important recognition, training and monetary awards are community businesses, civic organizations and groups that believe in investing in our community’s youth leaders of tomorrow. This year’s endowment was provide by twenty-two Patrons with the vision of a better tomorrow through encouragement of positive youth leadership.
The Pickaway County Council on Youth Leadership congratulates this year’s Patrons for stepping up and supporting local youth. Anderson Insurance Group, American Legion Post 134, BHM CPA Group, Inc, Circleville Rotary, Four J Properties, Gerhardt Family Scholarship Fund, GFWC Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Healthcare Logistics, Hummel & Plum Life Insurance Agency, Inc., Hummel & Plum Insurance Agency, Inc., Logan Elm Education Foundation, New Source Counseling Centers, Ohio Christian University, Pickaway County Community Foundation, Roese Bros. Paving Inc, Schieber Family Pharmacy, Starkey Fund for Youth, Trays Valley Educational Foundation, VFW Post 3331, Wellman Funeral Home and Vinton County National Banks. More information about this program, Patron opportunities and Council memberships are available by contacting us at PO Box 923, Circleville.