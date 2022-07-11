CIRCLEVILLE — Residents with questions about the Circleville Charter have a chance to ask them before City Councils Strategic Planning Committee and former members of the Charter Commission.
The meeting will be held tonight, July 12, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers and will be aired on CGTV 1021 and on the CGTV Circleville YouTube channel.
“We’ll review the charter and have commission members available to answer questions,” Sheri Theis, council member and Strategic Planning Committee chair, said during last week’s council meeting. “The meeting is open to the public as are all our council and committee meetings. Citizens are encouraged to come find out more about the charter or email questions to our clerk ahead of time.”
After Theis’ announcement, Ginger Wright, a city resident, spoke before City Council requesting more information be available to residents.
“I’m happy about [the meeting] because I have a lot of questions, as do a lot of people,” Wright said. “It’s not necessarily criticizing, it’s just a very complicated thing to read.”
Wright also asked about the signs and who paid for the charter signs, Theis told her it was through private donations as no city money went to pay for the signs and for more specifics to reach out to the campaign committee, which can be contacted directly.
“In all honesty, and I’m just the messenger, the feedback that I’m getting is people are upset that they just got it this week and it’s a lot to try to understand for regular people,” she said. “I think more time, more meetings would be helpful if the vote ‘yes’ is what you’d like.”
The Herald has received several pieces of correspondence from readers with many questions about the charter, what’s in it and what it all means.
A copy of the charter can be picked up at the City Administration Building, located at 104 E. Franklin Street in Circleville.
Copies of the charter are on display at the Pickaway County Board of Elections, however, they omit the first section of the document, which includes the logo of the Political Action Committee in favor of the charter and within the back of the booklet, a letter from the charter commission and information on what a charter is, why the city has chosen to approve it as well as a section comparing how things operate now versus how they would on the charter, are removed.
The Ohio Revised Code, section 3501.35, states “during an election and the counting of the ballots, no person shall...loiter, congregate, or engage in any kind of election campaigning within the area between the polling place and the small flags of the United States placed on the thoroughfares and walkways leading to the polling place, and if the line of electors waiting to vote extends beyond those small flags, within ten feet of any elector in that line.”
“We’re only required to have the charter so we removed the other things since it was unclear and it would be the same as if we put ‘vote for me’ and all the reasons why,” Matthew Nicholas, Pickaway County Board of Elections Executive Director said. “We decided it was better to go neutral, which is what we’re suppose to be, because we felt what was presented was grey area.”