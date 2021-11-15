Learning literacy
When it comes to literacy coaching, Nicole Bennington and Julie Rine also work together as first-grade teachers at Logan Elm.
Bennington and Rine work together and focus on kindergarten, first grade and second grade to help students get off on the right foot.
“Our goal is to work together with the other educators in our buildings to provide literacy support in efforts to optimize student learning and progress in reading,” Bennington said.
Rine said they’re also preparing to come together as the three elementary schools go to one.
“It is a very exciting time period for Logan Elm as we are already preparing to come together as one elementary,” she said.
“Therefore, the current work we do together in our three elementary buildings needs to continue to grow, strengthen and align to continue the impact that we will have on students as one elementary. We collaborate to identify common instructional practices that are effective in the classroom and support the implementation of the training and professional development of our teachers.”
Bennington said COVID-19’s impact has been a challenge and as such, many students need to familiarize themselves with school routines and instructional routines that will help them to be ready and prepared for learning.
“Our teachers are using many resources, strategies and interventions to meet the needs of Logan Elm students,” she said.
“One of our goals for this school year includes providing opportunities for our teachers to observe and collaborate with other educators in the district. When we share an experience, it allows us to evaluate our own approach and consider ways to implement a new practice.”
Rine said at the end of the day, the teachers of the district are working together to help students and the literacy coach is just one more example of the collaboration at Logan Elm.
“Elementary teachers in our district are doing many good things to help our students become readers and writers, and we hope these classroom practices can be shared across our three buildings with one another,” Rine said.