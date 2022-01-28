CIRCLEVILLE — For the people who knew her through 4-H and the Pickaway County OSU Extension Office, Weta Mae Leist will be remembered for her willingness to help, her infectious laugh and her dedication to the children of Pickaway County.
Leist, 84, died on Jan. 12. Known for her dedication to volunteering, Leist was a 67-year volunteer member of 4-H, including being named Pickaway County Friend of 4-H in 2005, and serving 32 years as secretary of the Pickaway County OSU Extension Office from the 1950s to the 1980s.
In addition, Leist volunteered in many other community organizations, including Pickaway County Historical Society, Pickaway County Friends of the Library, Pickaway County Board of the American Cancer Society, and the Pickaway County Fair Homemakers Department Committee.
Her co-advisers, 4-H members and those who saw her devotion to 4-H in Pickaway County remembered her this week. At the time of her death, she was second among all active 4-H advisers in Ohio for consecutive time served with those 67 years.
Lisa Hedrick, adviser for the Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club, said Leist focused on food and sewing aspects in the club, finding outside experts in areas, she wasn’t as knowledgeable.
“She was my first sewing leader,” Hedrick said. “When it came to food, she always wanted to know what we cooked, so we got into the habit of taking plates and silverware because she wanted to taste what the kids had fixed.
"She was always checking out everything the kids were making because she was always looking for new recipes. I made sure when I did my bread project that she also got a loaf of bread. She wanted to know what we were doing.”
Joy Sharp, Pickaway County OSU Extension Office Educator for 4-H Youth Development, said whenever they presented her with an award, they’d try to get her useful things for her kitchen.
“We tried to find her things that she’d be able to utilize because she cooked a lot and I don’t know if she used them or just displayed them in her kitchen, but I heard they were always there,” she said.
Hedrick and fellow adviser Marsha Few said Leist inspired others to step up in many ways, from joining as advisers, helping judge at the fair or even getting some of the 4-H members to volunteer to recite the pledges for the meeting.
“She’d tell people to do it sometimes, but at the beginning of the meetings lately, we just ask,” Hedrick said.
“She would encourage the kids to take on that role and get involved,” Few said. “We have volunteers for it now, where before we didn’t.”
Sharp said Leist was always welcoming.
“When I came to Pickaway County and we had 4-H judging in the old Grange Building, she had a table set up where and she would have food, sandwiches and things for the family and everyone running around doing things at the fair,” she said.
“She’d tell everyone they’d need to eat something. She was always really friendly and welcoming. She had tips and tricks and things to tell me because every county is different.
"She was always happy to share things that worked well or helped us do things to make what we were doing. It was always great to have that done in a friendly way.”
That was something the 4-H members also felt.
“She was always kind to me,” Aiden Snyder said.
Lizzy Snyder, Aiden’s mother, echoed some of those same statements. Aiden made three generations of their family to have Leist as an adviser.
“Most of my memories of 4-H involved Weta Mae and I am so honored to know her,” she said.
“She always met everyone with a smile and had a contagious laugh. I think what I will remember the most is how positive and encouraging she was.
"When COVID mandates moved our 4-H meetings to virtual, she met the challenge head on and kept our meetings going. She was truly an amazing person and will be deeply missed.”
All agreed that even in her later years and even with knee and shoulder injuries, Leist didn’t let anything slow her down.
“She never slowed down,” Isabelle Capsel, club members, said.
“Even though she was in her 80s, she acted half her age. She was so much spunkier. She had this awesome personality that once you saw her, you knew who she was."
“She never thought of herself being old,” Hedrick said.
“She hated it when she had knee problems. She didn’t want anyone carrying her bags from the car to the church for her.”
"She did not act her age,” Few said. “Even though she was 84, she acted like she was in her 50s. She kept going and going.
“She’s not just a loss to our club and to 4-H, but to the whole community,” Few added.
As for the club and its future, the students asked what happens to the club now that Leist has died.
“When the members found out she had passed, they asked what was going to happen to the club and I told them we had four other advisers and had better keep it going or she would come back and haunt us,” Few joked.
“I had those same comments from the kids,” Hedrick said. “I told them that we would carry it on.”
Few said the club was part of the 4-H honor roll each year, something they’re going to make sure they continue. Hedrick agreed.
“I have the banner that lists all the years we’ve gotten it and there isn’t a year that’s missing,” Few said.
In addition to 4-H, Leist was also remembered by Pat Beathard, who worked with her in a couple of different capacities.
"Weta Mae was a wonderful person that I had the privilege to work with, not only with Friends of the Library, but she also put the programs together for me, for Pickaway County Retired Teachers for a number of years, and I also worked with her when I was on the Pickaway County 4-H Committee many years ago" Beathard said.
Beathard said Weta Mae was chair person of the membership committee for the Friends of the Library. She was in charge of sending out membership forms to members and kept track of those who became members of the group.
"She was always a willing worker," Beathard said.
"Whenever help was needed with book sales or sorting books or baking cookies for special children's programs, or cookies for the staff, she was always right there volunteering to help out.
"She always had a smile on her face and we all enjoyed hearing her input at the meetings and with visiting with her at the meetings. She had served on the board for many years and loved helping out the library in this capacity.
"She was always at the book sales, usually taking the money since this is our fundraiser to help the library with programs. Again, when I was corresponding secretary for the Pickaway County Retired Teachers, she was always willing to help me out with putting the program booklets together for the year. Weta Mae was a wonderful worker and we on the Friends of the Library will miss her and her wonderful smile."
Sharp shared an email she received from Leist in 2020 ahead of an awards ceremony where Leist was honored for her 65th year of volunteering.
“I have been involved with 4-H for a lot of years, first as a 10-year 4-H member and have served as an adviser for 65 years,” Leist said in the email.
“I also worked at the county office for 34 years. So — I guess you could say 4-H is in my blood. 4-H has seen a lot of changes since I first became involved in the program, but I feel you learn lifelong skills by being involved with 4-H — responsibility of completing your project, taking care of your animal, serving as an officer in your club, giving a demonstration or public speaking before your peers — all are skills that will serve you through your lifetime.
"Valuable lessons are also learned through participating in the county fair or attending camp. It is a good feeling to see the accomplishments of those in your club and know that you had a small part in their becoming the individual they are. I would recommend the 4-H program to anyone.”