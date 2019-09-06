CIRCLEVILLE — Next week Lest We Forget returns to Ohio Christian University to honor and remember first responders and members of the military on the anniversary of 9/11.
Tim Throckmorton, organizer, said this year’s event will feature keynote speaker David Karnes, a member of the Marine Corps that was featured in the movie World Trade Center portrayed by Michael Shannon.
“The movie features a Marine that goes to ground zero and finds people in the rubble,” Throckmorton said. “That is the Marine that is coming here and will be speaking to us.”
The event begins at 7 p.m. and will also feature performances by the community choir, Circleville Men’s Barbershop Chorus, and the Pumpkin Show Band, who all return from last year.
“One of the reasons that we do this is so the new generation that doesn’t remember 9/11 like we do is brought into the loop — so to speak,” he added. “We want them to appreciate the sacrifice, bravery and courage that was displayed on that day and to know what happened.”
Throckmorton said he regularly meets people who have a direct connection to 9/11.
“I meet people who are directly connected to 9/11 through the loss of a loved one at some level,” he said. “That happened three or four times this year. They have personally thanked me for keeping the awareness so 9/11 isn’t forgotten. With the rebuilding of the tower and the 9/11 memorial, the memorial at the Pentagon and the memorial in Pennsylvania, this just gives it a little more real time focus.”
Throckmorton said the message of the event is to honor and remember.
“We honor and remember first responders and members of the military on 9/11,” Throckmorton continued. “We find ourselves through 9/11 celebrating first responders which they’ve always deserved. We focus on them — firefighters, police officers and medics, and members of the military — in a wonderful way because of their sacrifices not only on that day but every day.”