JACKSON — Each year, when the leaves begin to change color and the air becomes cool and crisp at night, people from miles away travel to Jackson, where they have the chance to smell, taste and even drink something apple-themed.
In 1937, the Jackson Chamber Of Commerce decided to promote one of the county’s leading industries of the time — the production of apples. Thus, the “Apple” Festival was born.
The Jackson Apple Festival is celebrating its 79th anniversary this year during the third week of September. The festival will take place through Saturday, Sept. 21.
The theme for this year’s festival is “Let’s Sail Away to an Apple Holiday!” The winning theme was submitted by Kynnedy Willis, who is a third grader at Southview. Her theme received 619 votes during a poll held on Facebook. She also received $100.
This year’s Jackson Apple Festival Grand Marshal is Brad Munn. Munn is the owner and operator of the McDonald’s restaurant locations in Jackson, Oak Hill and Wellston. Over the years, Munn has also been a major community supporter.
The festival, which kicked off on Tuesday, Sept. 17, will feature great activities, attractions, and entertainment for the whole family. The following highlights are just a few samples of what the festival has to offer.
Wednesday, Sept. 18 is sure to draw a crowd of children and parents, with a full schedule and all the rides you can ride at a special price. The school parade happens at 1 p.m. with the opening mini lighted parade beginning at 7:45 p.m. The evening entertainment will be provided by Crossroad Station, 7 Mile Bluegrass, and Disciples of Christ. There will also be an Apple Festival Got Talent Contest.
On Thursday, Sept. 19 the Jackson Apple Festival will start early with a pre-school parade and stuffed animal competition at 10:30 a.m. Parents of little ones may also be interested in the baby stroller races (12 p.m.) and baby crawling contest (1 p.m.). Both contests have a $1 entry fee. Live music begins at 7:30 p.m. with Mothman and at 8 p.m. the highlight entertainment, Beatlemania Magic, which is a tribute to the Beatles, will perform.
On Friday, Sept. 20 the festival will feature Renowned Recording Artist Shenandoah at 9 p.m. on the Hozer’s Pizza Stage. Down the street, at the Wesbanco/Coll Auto Stage, Bill Lykins & The Intentional Bluegrass will perform at 8:30 p.m.
The 2019 edition of the Jackson Apple Festival will wrap up on Saturday, Sept. 21 with a day packed full of events from morning to night. Among Saturday’s activities will be a 5K Run, Pretty Baby Contest, the annual Apple Festival Car Show at Manpower Park and the Grand Finale Parade, which features over 175 units, a band competition and float judging.
Throughout the festival, be sure to check out the Jackson Apple Festival Royalty displays. The Queen’s window display is located in the window of Michael’s Ice Cream; the Little Miss Queens display is located at Ohio Valley Bank; the past court members display is located at WesBanco on Main Street; and the past queen display is located at the Farm Bureau.
Also, visitors can check out the quilt show at the Jackson Public Library, the craft show at the Memorial Building, the Festival Art Show at the Markay Cultural Center and the numerous festival booths and exhibits.
One other highlight is the apple butter. For the past 60 years, members of the Victory Grange team up to make apple butter on the midway. They have apple butter available in pint or quart jars.
For more on the Jackson Apple Festival check out the website www.jacksonapplefestival.org.
* * *
Jeremiah Shaver is a Courier Multimedia Journalist