As a follow-up to a postcard sent out by Michelle Blanton, I find it interesting that she engaged in glittering generalities instead of addressing any of the issues facing the citizens of the city.
● Did she mention the potholes in the streets and propose a solution? No!
● Did she discuss the problem of homelessness and propose a solution? No!
● Did she mention that the police force has three unfilled openings? No!
The postcard included a claim that Blanton is the “real conservative,” yet when Katie Logan Hedges admitted voting for Biden in a Facebook post, Blanton gave it a “thumbs up” response. Thumbs up for a Biden voter? A real conservative would never do that.
The postcard also included endorsements, but 3 of the 4 can’t vote in Circleville. Dave and I met with Mayor Don McIlroy on January 17th and we discussed our deep involvement In Circleville and Pickaway County politics, including participation in the Pickaway County Republican Central Committee, the Pickaway County Women’s Republican Club, the No Industrial Solar Projects on Farmland effort, Circleville City School Board meetings, meetings on the charter (both pro and con perspectives), and City Council proceedings. “Johnny come lately” my foot!
After our January 17th meeting, Dave appreciated the cooperation shown by Mayor McIlroy when he gave a green light to Dave’s meeting with Circleville’s Director of Public Safety, the Director of Public Service and the Director of Human Resources. Mayor McIlroy has always been kind to us in person. For Blanton to request of him to provide a negative comment is instructive of how she has been conducting her campaign.
Blanton touts her years “served,” but what are her accomplishments? Voting to raise the mayor’s salary twice? Spending $77,000 for a strategic plan? Voting to spend $60,00 to make the Clerk of Council position a full-time position?
By the way, Dave named his campaign “Horning for Mayor Cmte” because he has no desire for any other political position.
Blanton and Horning both grew up about 40 miles from Circleville. Both want to bring growth to Circleville, but who will get it done? A councilperson who has not gotten it done after 5 years or service, or a businessman with experience as a dealmaker in both corporate America and in small business?
Laura Schweitzer
Campaign Manager for Horning for Mayor Cmte
