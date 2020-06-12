CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Public Library remains closed but is still offering programming and options to the public to enjoy at home.
The library is offering curbside pickup options in Circleville and Ashville and the bookmobile is stopping in Commercial Point, Williamsport and Tarlton. The bookmobile stops in Tarlton on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Commercial Point on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1:30 to 6 p.m.; and Williamsport on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“Patrons can place items on hold through the online catalog and choose the pickup location. If patrons need assistance, please call and a staff member can assist,” Michelle Callahan, community relations coordinator at the Pickaway County Public Library, stated. “Patrons can pull up to the front door and call the number posted by the door. A library staff member will place the items in the trunk or backseat of the vehicle. Returns should be made through the material return slot on the side of the building.”
Callihan said the library is offering summer reading opportunities in which patrons can earn badges and tickets for prize drawings through a program called Beanstack. STEM challenges are also being offered on Facebook and YouTube on Thursdays and if anyone does the experiences at home, they can add them to the virtual program.
“All ages can earn Beanstack badges for participating in the library's virtual programs presented by a variety of entertainers and educators — magicians, storytellers, puppeteers, jugglers, naturalists and more,” Callihan added. “Look for these online on Wednesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Beanstack badges can also be earned for volunteering in the community and by donating items to Haven House or Hope House.”
The library is also offering a weekly arts and crafts project that can be picked up and taken home to be completed.
“The craft supplies can be picked up any day of the week at the Main Library, Younkin Branch Library or the bookmobile, while supplies last,” she explained. “Patrons will need to provide coloring supplies, scissors and glue for most projects.”
The library is also posting a preschool story time each Monday and a new baby/toddler story time on Wednesday.
“You can count watching these videos with your little ones as a virtual program on Beanstack,” Callihan said.