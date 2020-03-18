Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.