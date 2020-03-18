CIRCLEVILLE — In response to the pandemic of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, the Pickaway County library has closed effective Tuesday but there are still services available to the public both online and over the phone.
In a letter to the community, David Fausnaugh, Pickaway County Library Director, said all locations of the Pickaway County Library will be closed at least until April 6.
“This is an unprecedented time for our community,” Fausnaugh stated. “We want patrons to have access to as many electronic services as we are able to provide. To help make access easier, we are working with our consortium to add an online registration form to our website, and hope to have that available soon.”
Fausnaugh outlined services that the library has online and the reference desk will be open starting Wednesday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. The reference desk can be reached by emailing reference@pickawaylib.org or by calling 740-477-1644 extension 227.
“Our staff is discussing opportunities to provide additional services while schools and businesses are closed. We are hoping to post some content that will help keep people entertained,” said Fausnaugh.
Among those services for Pickaway County residents with a library card includes access to release magazines via the library’s subscription to Flipster, access to music service Hoopla, which provides always-available full music albums that can be streamed or downloaded. The library also offers service with OverDrive and RBdigital; both offer access to electronic audiobooks, and Overdrive has over 200,000 ebook copies and the video streaming service Kanopy, which includes documentaries, indie films, and other videos to stream.
In addition to the services offered by the library through membership, the library is also extending deadlines on current materials that are checked out from the library.
“We have extended the due dates on all materials currently checked out,” Fausnaugh explained. “Patrons are asked to consider keeping checked out materials until the library re-opens. If you have placed holds, these will remain in place until the library re-opens.”
Fausnaugh called the decision a difficult one for him to make.
“The decision to close our buildings was a difficult step,” he told The Circleville Herald. “However, the scientific community agrees that social distancing is an important factor in preventing the spread of COVID-19. We are taking this precautionary step on behalf of our patrons, staff, and the entire community during this pandemic.”
According to Fasunaugh, the library will continue to update services and the library is available to visit online at pickawaylib.org.
“Please follow us on social media or check our website for updates,” he remarked. “The situation with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is evolving daily. We appreciate your understanding during this uncertain time.”